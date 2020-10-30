Deadline extended, $20M added for new Bank of North Dakota COVID aid

"We do have some room," Bank of North Dakota Vice President of Business Development Todd Steinwand said Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bank beginning Dec. 1 will rank the applications from highest to lowest percentage loss in gross revenue before distributing grants to applicants later that month. Eligible businesses may receive up to $50,000.

"We're very hopeful that now, especially with this additional $20 million, that we are able to fund all the applicants that are eligible," Steinwand said.

The bank hopes the extended deadline draws more applications due to more time for businesses to consult their local bank or credit union about applying, he said.

If any money is left over, it will go back to North Dakota's Emergency Commission, the six-member panel chaired by the governor and comprising the secretary of state and legislative leaders. The group approved state agency requests using the state's $1.25 billion CARES Act share. The 43-member Budget Section votes up or down on what the Emergency Commission approves.