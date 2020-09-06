Businesspeople - Sept. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cornerstone Bank hires

Ryan Dressler and Jeremy Gunderson, both of Bismarck, have joined Cornerstone Financial Group as private wealth advisers.

Dressler, a University of North Dakota graduate, has been working in the financial services industry since 2016 and is licensed for life, annuity, health and long-term care insurance.

Gunderson, who holds a degree in investments from UND, has been working in the financial services industry since 2016 and is licensed for life, annuity, health and long-term care insurance.

Lawyers recognized

Attorneys with Maring Williams Law Office, including David Maring of Bismarck, have been named to "The Best Lawyers in America" list for its 2021 edition.

Maring also was recognized by Great Plains Super Lawyers for 2020.

Bismarck attorney Linsdsay Wilz, of Maring Williams Law Office, was recognized among Great Plains Lawyers Rising Stars for 2020.

