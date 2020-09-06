Businesspeople - Sept. 6

Cornerstone Bank hires
Ryan Dressler and Jeremy Gunderson, both of Bismarck, have joined Cornerstone Financial Group as private wealth advisers.
Dressler, a University of North Dakota graduate, has been working in the financial services industry since 2016 and is licensed for life, annuity, health and long-term care insurance.
Gunderson, who holds a degree in investments from UND, has been working in the financial services industry since 2016 and is licensed for life, annuity, health and long-term care insurance.
Lawyers recognized
Attorneys with Maring Williams Law Office, including David Maring of Bismarck, have been named to "The Best Lawyers in America" list for its 2021 edition.
Maring also was recognized by Great Plains Super Lawyers for 2020.
Bismarck attorney Linsdsay Wilz, of Maring Williams Law Office, was recognized among Great Plains Lawyers Rising Stars for 2020.
Rising star
Attorney Michael Mulloy, of Mulloy Law in Bismarck, also was selected for the 2020 Great Plains Rising Stars list.
GA Group lawyers honored
Levi Andrist, president of GA Group in Bismarck, was selected as a 2020 Super Lawyers Great Plains Rising Star for his primary practice area of government relations.
Bismarck attorney Joel Gilbertson was named to the 2020 edition of "The Best Lawyers in America" for his work in administrative and regulatory law, government relations practice and insurance law.
