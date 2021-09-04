Businesspeople - Sept. 4, 2021

KLJ officer hired

KLJ Engineering has named Martin Fritz the company's chief administrative officer.

Fritz joined KLJ in 2018 as the company’s market director for the Energy and Natural Resources Division. Previously, he held various executive level leadership roles at several public companies, most recently serving as president and CEO of WBI Holdings, Inc., MDU Resources Group’s pipeline, midstream and energy services business.

He earned a juris doctorate degree from the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University. Fritz also earned a bachelor’s degree in business/economics from the University of Pittsburgh and began his career with Ernst & Young where he earned his certified public accountant license.

Family nurse practitioner hired

Abby Renner, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Long Term Care service working with patients in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Renner, a Linton native, obtained her master's degree in nursing with specialization in the family nurse practitioner program from the University of Cincinnati. She has experience in pain management as well as family medicine in clinic, hospital and emergency settings.