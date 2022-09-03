Businesspeople - Sept. 3, 2022

Bianco Realty hire

Realtor Derek Mosset has joined Bianco Realty in Bismarck.

Glatt joins Cedric Theel Toyota

Kendra Glatt has joined Cedric Theel Toyota as an office assistant. Glatt provides essential administrative support to office management. She receives and routes calls, assists in motor vehicle paperwork and registrations and greets customers.

Glatt grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Century High School.

Starion Bank promotions

Kaya Engen has been promoted to commercial loan servicer I at Starion Bank. She joined Starion Bank in March as a universal banker II at the Bismarck south location. Engen earned an associate’s degree from Bismarck State College and came to Starion Bank with over six years of banking experience.

Elka Herr has been promoted to senior universal banker at the Bismarck main and south branches. Herr joined Starion in August 2021 as a universal banker II. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary and special education from the University of North Dakota and came to Starion with over nine years of retail banking experience.

Lindsay Enger has been promoted to credit lead. Enger joined Starion Bank in August 2014 as a credit analyst I. She earned a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and had many years of banking and customer service experience before joining Starion.

Two promoted at senior care provider

Taylar Hack has been named operations vice president with senior care and senior living provider Benedictine. Hack has worked in the Benedictine system for eight years, previously serving as executive director at Benedictine Living Community-Bismarck (formerly St. Gabriel's Community), and as director of housing at Benedictine Living Community-Ellendale. He has a degree in social/political science from Valley City State University and is a licensed nursing home administrator.

Kurran Opp has been named executive director of senior care community Benedictine Living Community-Bismarck. Opp has worked at Benedictine Bismarck for 12 years, previously serving as director of housing, occupational therapist and certified nursing assistant. He has a master's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Mary and is a licensed nursing home administrator.

Commissioner appointed

The Electric Power Research Institute has appointed North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak to a three-year term on its advisory council.

EPRI is an independent nonprofit energy research, development and deployment organization. The organization collaborates with scientists, engineers, government and experts to shape and drive technology advancement and innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable and equitable access to electricity.