Businesspeople - Sept. 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Terri McArthur joined the Bank of North Dakota as a student loan processing specialist. McArthur comes to BND from Northland Child Nutrition where she was a regional director. She has a bachelor’s in criminal justice, client services and corrections from St. Cloud State University.

Kristy Rempher joined BND as a business banking associate III. Rempher comes to BND from BNC National Bank where she was a loan portfolio administrator. She has an associate of art degree from Century Community College.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Sheridon Dewald was promoted to credit underwriter II. Dewald has been with BND since May 2015 where she has worked as a business banking associate.

Tammy Olson and Kirsten Lindsay were promoted to business banking associate II. Olson has been with BND since July 2019 as a teller and Lindsay has been with BND since November 2015 and has worked as a student loan rep II.

Samantha Yanish was promoted to student loan rep II. Yanish has been with BND since March 2019.