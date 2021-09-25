Businesspeople - Sept. 25, 2021

Haugen named Liberty principal

Haley Haugen will take over as the principal of Liberty Elementary School in the 2022-23 school year. A vacancy was created when current Liberty principal Alivia Wamboldt was chosen to take the helm at Elk Ridge Elementary when it opens next year.

Haugen comes to her new role with over 13 years of experience in education. She worked as a teacher for several years, including two years at Martin Luther and six years at Miller, prior to embarking upon her administrative career. She was the principal of Prairie View Elementary in New Salem before returning to Bismarck Public Schools to take on the role of building principal at Grimsrud, a position she has held since 2018.

Executive director named

Daniel Halverson, Bismarck, has joined Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota as executive director.

Halverson has over 30 years of leadership and management experience with nonprofit organizations and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he was a clinical manager of numerous family medicine locations for CHI St. Alexius in North Dakota. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of North Dakota.