Businesspeople - Sept. 25, 2021

Haugen named Liberty principal
Haley Haugen will take over as the principal of Liberty Elementary School in the 2022-23 school year. A vacancy was created when current Liberty principal Alivia Wamboldt was chosen to take the helm at Elk Ridge Elementary when it opens next year.
Haugen comes to her new role with over 13 years of experience in education. She worked as a teacher for several years, including two years at Martin Luther and six years at Miller, prior to embarking upon her administrative career. She was the principal of Prairie View Elementary in New Salem before returning to Bismarck Public Schools to take on the role of building principal at Grimsrud, a position she has held since 2018.
Executive director named
Daniel Halverson, Bismarck, has joined Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota as executive director.
Halverson has over 30 years of leadership and management experience with nonprofit organizations and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he was a clinical manager of numerous family medicine locations for CHI St. Alexius in North Dakota. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of North Dakota.
Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota focuses on education and programs supporting communities to curb abuse and neglect.
KLJ hires project manager
KLJ Engineering has hired Andrew Larson as a project manager in the Bismarck office. Larson has more than 10 years of project management experience within the aviation field and is a certified Asphalt Pavement Inspector through the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University and is a registered Professional Engineer in North Dakota.
Tires Plus promotion
Tires Plus of North Dakota has has named Cody Hammer operations manager. He will manage Tires Plus locations in Bismarck, Minot and the Minot Air Force Base.
Hammer, Bismarck, has worked for Tires Plus since 2010, including serving as store manager for the south Bismarck location. He holds a criminal justice degree from Minot State University.
Starion Bank hires two
Elka Herr joined Starion as a universal banker II at the Bismarck Main branch. She comes to Starion with over nine years of retail banking experience.
Sophia Lee joined Starion as a universal banker II at the Mandan branch. Sophia comes to Starion with over three years of retail banking experience.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the months of May or July.
Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new life insurance sales.
Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales.
Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top five producer of New Supplemental Insurance Sales for July.
Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales.
