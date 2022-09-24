Businesspeople - Sept. 24, 2022

KLJ Engineering hires four

KLJ Engineering has hired four employees in Bismarck.

Joining the firm's survey team is Boden Olson. He is a graduate of Mandan High School. Olson has been hired as a survey technician.

Jayden Pifer is a recent graduate of North Dakota State University where he earned his bachelor’s in civil engineering. He is working with KLJ’s municipal team as a civil designer. Pifer has previous experience in hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, survey and work with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Alex Otto comes to KLJ with two years of experience in soil conservation and environmental work. He earned his bachelor’s in biology and fisheries and wildlife from Valley City State University. Otto is working with KLJ’s right-of-way group.

Also joining the survey group is Patrick Jones. Jones comes to KLJ with over 10 years of survey experience. He has been hired as a senior survey crew chief. Jones earned his associate degree from Bismarck State College.

MDF names regional director

Sara Wagner has been hired as the regional director for North Dakota and Minnesota by the Mule Deer Foundation.

Before joining MDF, Wagner co-created a women’s hunting platform, hosted women’s outdoor events and worked as a community liaison for a local nonprofit agency. Her volunteer experience with conservation groups helped start the MDF chapter in Tioga.

Mattern with Lignite Energy Council

Retha Mattern has joined the Lignite Energy Council as the director of education and membership.

Mattern most recently worked for Bismarck State College where she served in several roles including the director of admissions and outreach, the business and outreach coordinator for the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence, and director of the Great Plains Energy Corridor. She previously worked as a reporter and assistant news director for KFYR-TV. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science degree in management from Minot State University.

Capital Credit Union adds staff

Bailey Reinke has been hired as a financial services representative by Capital Credit Union at their northwest branch in Bismarck.

Reinke rejoins Capital Credit Union from North American Coal where she worked for two years. Prior to that, she was a processing and imaging specialist at Capital Credit Union’s main office in Bismarck. Reinke earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College in 2018.

Northern region deputy forester named

Ben South has been selected as one of two of the USDA Forest Service Northern Region's deputy regional foresters.

South is currently the Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck.

Prior to his appointment, South was also a Lands and Minerals staff officer for the Forest Service in Gunnison, Colorado and a district ranger in western Arkansas. He is a licensed attorney, previously managed a consulting practice, and completed deployments as a judge advocate general’s officer to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Northern Region has more than 25 million acres of public lands across five states, including 12 national forests and four national grasslands in North and South Dakota.

Monthly awards

Justin Sackman, Tori Meyer, Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Amy Asche, Pam Schafer, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek and Phyllis Rittenbach have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for August.