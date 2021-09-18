Businesspeople - Sept. 18, 2021

Ritter Adair & Associates hire

Ann Johansen has joined Ritter Adair & Associates, PC. She has 17 years of experience performing a mixture of tax services for individuals and businesses and is knowledgeable in payroll, reporting and compliance issues, and tax planning.

Dakota Credit Union Association hire

Lindsey Hefta has been hired as the director of marketing by the Dakota Credit Union Association.

Previously, Hefta worked as the marketing director for a regional community bank in Bismarck. She earned associate's degrees in arts, science, and graphic design & communications from Bismarck State College; and a bachelor’s in business administration from University of Mary, Bismarck, graduating cum laude.

New Realtor hired

Allison Lengenfelder has joined Alliance Real Estate as a Realtor. Lengenfelder has been a real estate agent since 2021.

AE2S promotes Bogar

Brent Bogar has been promoted to communications practice leader by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.