 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businesspeople - Sept. 18, 2021
0 Comments
Businesspeople

Businesspeople - Sept. 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ritter Adair & Associates hire

Ann Johansen has joined Ritter Adair & Associates, PC. She has 17 years of experience performing a mixture of tax services for individuals and businesses and is knowledgeable in payroll, reporting and compliance issues, and tax planning.

Dakota Credit Union Association hire

Lindsey Hefta has been hired as the director of marketing by the Dakota Credit Union Association.

Previously, Hefta worked as the marketing director for a regional community bank in Bismarck. She earned associate's degrees in arts, science, and graphic design & communications from Bismarck State College; and a bachelor’s in business administration from University of Mary, Bismarck, graduating cum laude.

New Realtor hired

Allison Lengenfelder has joined Alliance Real Estate as a Realtor. Lengenfelder has been a real estate agent since 2021.

AE2S promotes Bogar

Brent Bogar has been promoted to communications practice leader by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.

Bogar became a senior consultant with AE2S Nexus, the firm’s financial division, two years ago. Bogar previously owned a consulting company that focused on technology, communications and strategic planning. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from North Dakota State University.

Residents join UND Bismarck

Seven medical residents joined the staff of the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in July 2021.

Five students will complete residencies at the UND Center for Family Medicine-Bismarck, and two will complete their first year in Bismarck before moving on to the UND Bismarck – Hettinger Rural Track in Hettinger.

Sanskruti Kulkarni: Emergency medicine

Monika Pothamsetti: Family medicine, behavioral health and women’s health

Pavan Reddy: Family medicine, geriatrics and addiction medicine

Firas Siddique: Family medicine

Shaheer Zahid: Family medicine, emergency medicine

David Dragas: Primary care, lifestyle and preventive medicine

Ekta Golani: Women’s health, family medicine

Pastir included

Janna Pastir, director of health promotion at the North Dakota Department of Health, has been included in the “40 Under 40 in Public Health” by the de Beaumont Foundation in recognition of her work in public health.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Candi Steidler, Greg Gerhart, Darcy Fettig, Tori Meyer, Dave Hoerner and Ryan Hoerner have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for August.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News