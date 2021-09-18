Businesspeople - Sept. 18, 2021

Ritter Adair & Associates hire
Ann Johansen has joined Ritter Adair & Associates, PC. She has 17 years of experience performing a mixture of tax services for individuals and businesses and is knowledgeable in payroll, reporting and compliance issues, and tax planning.
Dakota Credit Union Association hire
Lindsey Hefta has been hired as the director of marketing by the Dakota Credit Union Association.
Previously, Hefta worked as the marketing director for a regional community bank in Bismarck. She earned associate's degrees in arts, science, and graphic design & communications from Bismarck State College; and a bachelor’s in business administration from University of Mary, Bismarck, graduating cum laude.
New Realtor hired
Allison Lengenfelder has joined Alliance Real Estate as a Realtor. Lengenfelder has been a real estate agent since 2021.
AE2S promotes Bogar
Brent Bogar has been promoted to communications practice leader by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.
Bogar became a senior consultant with AE2S Nexus, the firm’s financial division, two years ago. Bogar previously owned a consulting company that focused on technology, communications and strategic planning. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from North Dakota State University.
Residents join UND Bismarck
Seven medical residents joined the staff of the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in July 2021.
Five students will complete residencies at the UND Center for Family Medicine-Bismarck, and two will complete their first year in Bismarck before moving on to the UND Bismarck – Hettinger Rural Track in Hettinger.
• Sanskruti Kulkarni: Emergency medicine
• Monika Pothamsetti: Family medicine, behavioral health and women’s health
• Pavan Reddy: Family medicine, geriatrics and addiction medicine
• Firas Siddique: Family medicine
• Shaheer Zahid: Family medicine, emergency medicine
• David Dragas: Primary care, lifestyle and preventive medicine
• Ekta Golani: Women’s health, family medicine
Pastir included
Janna Pastir, director of health promotion at the North Dakota Department of Health, has been included in the “40 Under 40 in Public Health” by the de Beaumont Foundation in recognition of her work in public health.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Candi Steidler, Greg Gerhart, Darcy Fettig, Tori Meyer, Dave Hoerner and Ryan Hoerner have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for August.
