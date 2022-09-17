Businesspeople - Sept. 17, 2022

Office coordinator hired

Paige Langhoff has joined Dakota Credit Union Association as a office and membership coordinator. Langhoff has replaced Deb Kruckenberg, who recently retired after more than 46 years.

Most recently, Langhoff worked with the Best Friends Mentoring Program/Americorps State as communications and program specialist. Prior to that, she worked in customer service for a hotel chain and as a librarian. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in composite social science with an emphasis in criminal justice from Dickinson State University.

Sea Foam International hires

Larry Hooker has been hired as controller and Kari Pollert as international marketing manager by Sea Foam International Inc.

Hooker brings over 12 years of finance experience in health care and other industries.

Pollert brings nine years of experience in marketing in the financial services industry.

Sea Foam International Inc. is part of the Sea Foam family of companies that manufactures additives for the automotive aftermarket.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of July.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Kary, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Ryan Ressler, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Chuck Wolfgram, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.