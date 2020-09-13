 Skip to main content
Businesspeople - Sept. 13

Capital Credit Union promotion

Shane Taavola was recently promoted to financial services representative at Capital Credit Union's South Branch. Taavola holds a bachelor's degree in ceramics, graphic design and photography from Minnesota State University Moorhead.  

Attorney honored

Randall J. Bakke of Bakke Grinolds Wiederholt of Bismarck has been named a 2020 Great Plains Super Lawyer. Bakke's area of practice includes personal injury, business litigation and construction litigation. 

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of July.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales. 

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales. 

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales and new FUMI personal lines sales. 

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales. 

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales. 

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of new annuity sales and a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales. 

