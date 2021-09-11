Businesspeople - Sept. 11, 2021

KLJ promotes Aldinger

Cody Aldinger has been promoted to vice president of information technology. Aldinger replaces current vice president Darcy Volk, who will retire early next year.

Aldinger joined KLJ in 2018 as the company’s IT manager where he oversaw day-to-day technology operations and set related long-term initiatives for the department.

Aldinger earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, with a minor in computer science from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Turnbow joins NDDOT

Jen Turnbow has joined the North Dakota Department of Transportation as the new deputy director of planning.

Turnbow will be responsible for the oversight of all planning divisions and functions within the department.

Prior to joining the NDDOT, Turnbow was the associate director of transportation at Ulteig Engineers, Inc. She also previously worked for KLJ where she was the corridor services group manager.