Businesspeople - Sept. 11, 2021

KLJ promotes Aldinger
Cody Aldinger has been promoted to vice president of information technology. Aldinger replaces current vice president Darcy Volk, who will retire early next year.
Aldinger joined KLJ in 2018 as the company’s IT manager where he oversaw day-to-day technology operations and set related long-term initiatives for the department.
Aldinger earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, with a minor in computer science from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Turnbow joins NDDOT
Jen Turnbow has joined the North Dakota Department of Transportation as the new deputy director of planning.
Turnbow will be responsible for the oversight of all planning divisions and functions within the department.
Prior to joining the NDDOT, Turnbow was the associate director of transportation at Ulteig Engineers, Inc. She also previously worked for KLJ where she was the corridor services group manager.
She earned her master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Grand Canyon University earlier this year, and a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho.
Maring included
David Maring, with Maring Williams Law Office in Bismarck, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the practice areas of bet-the company litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury litigation – plaintiffs and product liability litigation – plaintiffs.
Maring also has been selected as The Best Lawyers in America 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in personal injury litigation – plaintiffs.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.