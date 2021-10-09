Businesspeople - Oct. 9, 2021

Shareholders elected
Fredrikson & Byron has elected 14 new shareholders, including Bismarck-based attorneys Tyler J. Gludt and Justin G. Hughes.
Gludt is a member of the Oil & Gas and Debt Finance Groups. Gludt’s practice focuses on a variety of transactional matters related to the energy industry including financing and secured transactions, asset and real property sales and acquisitions, surface use and lease agreements, corporate formation, title review and advising clients on local, state and federal regulatory and permitting matters. Previously, Gludt served as a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps and was a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Hughes is a member of the Oil & Gas and Real Estate Groups. Hughes helps clients with legal issues involving surface and subsurface real estate transactions. Hughes’ oil and gas practice focuses on title examination and curative work. Hughes’ real estate practice involves nearly every aspect of commercial and residential development and ownership including the preparation and negotiation of purchase and sale documents, leases and easements and representation before governmental bodies associated with subdivision, zoning and related issues. In addition to real estate, Hughes assists clients with estate administration (probate) and various corporate matters.
Brady Martz welcomes shareholder
Adam Schatz, CPA, has joined the shareholder group of the regional accounting firm of Brady Martz.
In 2006, Schatz graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Brady Martz team. He currently performs work in both the Tax and Audit Departments, serving clients in the construction, real estate, oil and gas, mutual insurance and small business industries.
Mid Dakota Clinic hire
Eric Lutzwick, adult-geriatric nurse practitioner, has rejoined Mid Dakota Clinic in the internal medicine department. Lutzwick graduated from the University of North Dakota with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing. He previously worked at Mid Dakota Clinic in the Long Term Care service serving patients in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Most recently, Lutzwick worked a hospice nurse practitioner caring for terminally ill patients and their families in the Bismarck-Mandan community.
Krause appointed
Jennie Krause has been appointed an internal director for the KLJ Solutions Holding Co. Board of Directors. She will serve a three-year term.
Krause joined KLJ in 2006 and has served in multiple roles across the company, specifically spending time in surface transportation and oil and gas, and currently as the director of the project management office.
Krause earned a degree in civil engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
