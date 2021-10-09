Businesspeople - Oct. 9, 2021

Brady Martz welcomes shareholder

Adam Schatz, CPA, has joined the shareholder group of the regional accounting firm of Brady Martz.

In 2006, Schatz graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Brady Martz team. He currently performs work in both the Tax and Audit Departments, serving clients in the construction, real estate, oil and gas, mutual insurance and small business industries.

Mid Dakota Clinic hire

Eric Lutzwick, adult-geriatric nurse practitioner, has rejoined Mid Dakota Clinic in the internal medicine department. Lutzwick graduated from the University of North Dakota with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing. He previously worked at Mid Dakota Clinic in the Long Term Care service serving patients in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Most recently, Lutzwick worked a hospice nurse practitioner caring for terminally ill patients and their families in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

Krause appointed

Jennie Krause has been appointed an internal director for the KLJ Solutions Holding Co. Board of Directors. She will serve a three-year term.