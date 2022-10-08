Businesspeople - Oct. 8, 2022

Norgaard joins DCN as intern

Adeline Norgaard has joined Dakota Carrier Network as an intern in the Information Systems department.

Norgaard is a sophomore at the University of Mary in Bismarck majoring in computer information systems with a minor in cybersecurity administration and a 2021 graduate of Tioga Public Schools. As a student there, Norgaard qualified for the state science fair four times, the International Science and Engineering Fair three times and was active with numerous clubs, organizations and athletic teams.

Court administrator recognized

Sally Holewa has received the Warren E. Burger Award for Excellence in Court Administration from the National Center for State Courts.

The honor is awarded to individuals who make significant contributions to the field of court administration through management and administration, education and training, or research and consulting.

Holewa has been a North Dakota state court administrator since 2005.