Businesspeople - Oct. 4, 2020

A native of Pierre, S.D., DePountis obtained her juris doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2010 and a bachelor of business administration from UND in 2007. She previously practiced general litigation at a Bismarck law firm.

Narum joins Capital Gallery

Marci Narum joined The Capital Gallery as vice president.

Following a 30-year career with western North Dakota television stations, Narum published Inspired Woman magazine, along with its online presence. She is also a public speaker, addressing women’s issues along with mental health and other topics.

Surma joins Vogel Law Firm

Nick Surma has been hired by Vogel Law Firm in the Bismarck office practicing general civil litigation.

Surma graduated from the University of North Dakota with a B.A. in economics and political science, and the University of North Dakota School of Law where he received his J.D. in 2015. Surma previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Chief Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Allen appointed

Beth Allen has been appointed executive director by the North Dakota FFA Foundation.