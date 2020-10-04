Businesspeople - Oct. 4, 2020

Capital Credit Union promotes Wooden
Ashley Wooden has been promoted to financial services representative at Capital Credit Union’s Main Office. Wooden earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary in 2015. She has been with Capital Credit Union since 2019, most recently as a member services associate at the North Branch.
Anne Carlsen hires Wallin
Lauren Wallin has been hired as an occupational therapist by the Anne Carlsen Center to serve the Bismarck area.
Wallin received her Master of Science in occupational therapy degree from the University of Mary in December of 2015. Previously, she worked with children in an outpatient clinic and a school system providing individualized support to children and their families to address concerns with fine motor skill development, sensory processing and self-regulation, visual perception and handwriting.
New executive director hired
Sandra DePountis has been hired as the new executive director by the North Dakota Board of Medicine. DePountis will join the Board of Medicine on Oct. 1. She succeeds Bonnie Storbakken.
DePountis currently serves as an assistant attorney general. She joined the Office of Attorney General in 2012 in the State and Local Government Division.
A native of Pierre, S.D., DePountis obtained her juris doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2010 and a bachelor of business administration from UND in 2007. She previously practiced general litigation at a Bismarck law firm.
Narum joins Capital Gallery
Marci Narum joined The Capital Gallery as vice president.
Following a 30-year career with western North Dakota television stations, Narum published Inspired Woman magazine, along with its online presence. She is also a public speaker, addressing women’s issues along with mental health and other topics.
Surma joins Vogel Law Firm
Nick Surma has been hired by Vogel Law Firm in the Bismarck office practicing general civil litigation.
Surma graduated from the University of North Dakota with a B.A. in economics and political science, and the University of North Dakota School of Law where he received his J.D. in 2015. Surma previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Chief Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Allen appointed
Beth Allen has been appointed executive director by the North Dakota FFA Foundation.
Allen joined the ND FFA Foundation staff in April of 2016, serving in the position of fiscal manager; a title she has held since joining the foundation staff. Allen will take over responsibilities from Tommy Winders, who had previously been serving as executive director.
Schell selected
North Dakota Information Technology’s Chief Technology Officer Duane Schell has been selected as the vice president on the 2021 Executive Board of the National Association of State Technology Directors. This follows Schell’s prior year as secretary/treasurer of the organization, which represents information technology professionals from all 50 states.
Cutler forms consultant firm
Janet Cutler has formed Choice Safety Consultation Services LLC to assist organizations improve their safety culture. Cutler, a certified safety professional, is certified through the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing as an occupational hearing conservationist.
Cutler holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental sciences from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.
Monthly awards
Darcy Fettig, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Tori Mathern and Judy Maslowski have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month for August based on their total closed sales.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.