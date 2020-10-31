Businesspeople - Oct. 31, 2020

Stephens promoted

Brook Stephens has been promoted to regional vice president of the Midwest agriculture division by RDO Equipment Co.

The RDO land and lawn store on East Bismarck Expressway is one that Stephens will assume responsibility for as part of his new territory.

Stephens’s most recent role was regional general manager with responsibility for the Redfield, Aberdeen, and Webster locations.

Kopseng, McLean awarded

Dawn Kopseng and Jamie McLean have been recognized by the North Dakota Association of Realtors at the association's Realtor Convention of the Dakotas.

Kopseng received the "Good Neighbor" Award for her volunteer work with United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and with The God’s Child Project. She is a Realtor with Trademark Realty, Inc. in Bismarck.

McLean was recognized as Realtor of the Year. He is a Realtor with Integra Realty Group in Bismarck.

