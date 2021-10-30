Businesspeople - Oct. 30, 2021

Chief data officer named

Ravi Krishnan has been named North Dakota's chief data officer.

Krishnan brings over two decades of experience in the data management space. His prior experience includes serving as the head of analytics and decision transformation at TransUnion, head of data strategy at Discover and consultant to several Fortune 500 companies. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago-Booth School of Business and is pursuing his Ph.D. in business administration from Florida Atlantic University.

Krishnan will assume the role Monday and oversee data management, data science and development areas for state agencies.

Acme Tools names Foyt as CFO

Scott Foyt has been hired as chief financial officer by Acme Tools. He succeeds Steve Hetland as CFO who will retire next spring.

Foyt was most recently senior tax manager for UnitedHealth Group in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and was previously a manager with KPMG International in Minneapolis. He is a licensed certified public accountant and attorney.

Foyt earned his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of North Dakota and is a graduate of the Barry University School of Law in Orlando, Florida.

The Village names Olson as CEO, president

Kelly Olson has been selected as The Village’s next chief executive officer and president. She will be the first woman to serve as CEO in the organization’s 130-year history. Olson succeeds Jeff Pederson, who will retire Dec. 31.

Olson has been with The Village for 22 years and serves as the organization’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer, overseeing all client services. She previously served as a division director, regional program director, clinical supervisor, outpatient therapist, and in-home family therapist.

Olson earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in child development and family science from North Dakota State University and is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She graduated from the Alliance for Children & Families Executive Leadership Institute at the University of Michigan and is a Jack Welch MBA candidate at the Jack Welch Management Institute. Olson will assume her new role Jan. 1.

State Council on the Arts hire

Rhea Beto has been hired as the new public information officer/accessibility coordinator by the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Beto received an associate of arts from Bismarck State College and a Bachelor of Arts from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She went on to earn her Master of Arts in communication from NDSU.

Beto previously worked as the sign shop manager at McQuade Distributing Co., Bismarck, where she worked for almost 20 years, and as the marketing and design coordinator for Bismarck State College.

Howell recognized

Molly Howell has earned the 2021 North Dakota Medical Association’s Friend of Medicine Award.

Howell serves as the North Dakota Department of Health’s immunization director and assistant section chief of disease control.

NDMA, a member organization dedicated to protecting physician practices and patient care, created the Friend of Medicine Award in 1999. The award formally acknowledges non-physician citizens who have distinguished themselves by serving as effective advocates for health care, patient services or the profession of medicine in North Dakota.

Schmeichel awarded fellowship

Legacy High School teacher Landen Schmeichel has been awarded a 2021 James Madison Memorial Fellowship.

Fellows will receive up to $24,000 in funding toward the pursuit of a master’s degree. Schmeichel enrolled in a graduate program in American history and government at Ashland University earlier this year; James Madison funding will cover his tuition and he will also attend a month-long Summer Institute on the Constitution in Washington, D.C.

Schmeichel has been employed by Bismarck Public Schools since 2016. He teaches AP United States history as a member of the social studies department, serves as AVID site coordinator, and teaches two sections of the AVID elective class.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of August.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of new life insurance sales and a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales, new life insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUIC personal lines sales and new auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new supplemental insurance sales.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0