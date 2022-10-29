Businesspeople - Oct. 29, 2022

Three join Sanford Health

Dr. Sarah Clausen, Dr. Todd Duppong and Dr. Joshua Sayler have joined Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Clausen attended Bismarck State College, graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and completed her residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medicine Center, Akron, Ohio. She is part of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Duppong graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington, and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey. He is board certified with the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, American Medical Association and Society for Academic Emergency Medicine.

Sayler graduated from the University of Mary before attending the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wisconsin. He completed his residency in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Association of American Indian Physicians.

CHI St. Alexius Health hires

Dr. Steven Stout, psychiatry, and Melissa McClintock, family nurse practitioner, have joined CHI St. Alexius Health.

Stout received his medical degree from Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, and completed his residency in psychiatry from Emory University. Stout completed his fellowship in addiction psychiatry from Emory University. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and has special interests in mood disorders, substance use disorders and psychopharmacology.

McClintock received her bachelor of science in nursing from Mayville State University and master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner) from Mount Marty University, Yankton, South Dakota. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Oban appointed

North Dakota Council on the Arts has appointed Shawn Oban, Bismarck, as its board chair.

Oban was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum effective Oct. 1 and he has served on NDCA’s Board of Directors since August 2020.

Four earn certification

Four area Dakota Carrier Network employees have earned the Certified Professional Sales Person designation, awarded through the National Association of Sales Professionals.

Recipients are Todd Domres, manager of owners and government relations; Jennifer Guthmiller, commercial sales manager; Troy Walker, director of sales and marketing; and Craig Walz, account executive.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of August.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance and health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jed Geer, Bismarck, was the top producer of FUIC personal line sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC personal line sales.

Bob Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC personal line sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales and health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.