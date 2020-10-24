Businesspeople - Oct. 24, 2020

Schmitz-Holmstrom welcomes seven
Schmitz-Holmstrom CPA has added seven staff members, six of whom were team members of the recently acquired Anderson and Associates certified public accounting practice.
Janae Mulder, CPA, graduated from the University of Mary in 2002 and focuses on tax and accounting assistance.
The following new staff members are from Anderson and Associates.
Craig Anderson, CPA, is a University of North Dakota graduate and has been managing his own firm for more than 30 years in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Mandi Kadrmas joins the Schmitz-Holmstrom team as an executive assistant. She brings more than 15 years of human resources and administration experience.
Nick Sioringas received his bachelor of arts in accounting from Dickinson State University and specializes in tax and accounting.
Karen Ely has her bachelor of science in business administration from Eastern Montana College and provides tax and accounting for her clients.
Becky Gustin joined Schmitz-Holmstrom as a payroll specialist.
Melissa Schultz graduated with a bachelor of arts in accounting from Dickinson State University. Schultz works in the tax and accounting services area.
Odney adds four
Odney welcomes the additions of four professionals to the Bismarck office.
Madi Albers has joined as a digital media strategist. Albers has attended a bootcamp for user experience design while working as a digital analyst at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. While attending WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, Albers also worked as a marketing analysis intern for a venture builder growing startups.
Taylor Bjork has been hired as an account executive. Bjork most recently worked in social media and project management in Fargo. She has a degree in strategic communications from North Dakota State University.
Rachel Fischer has joined as deputy chief financial officer. She has a degree in accounting from Dickinson State University.
Jackie Miller has been hired as an administrative assistant. Miller previously worked in sales and customer service at Hershey Company.
Wontorcik promoted
Jennifer Wontorcik has promoted to sales director by Primrose Retirement Community of Bismarck. Wontorcik came to Primrose in April 2019 as the administrative assistant at Primrose of Midland, Mich., and recently moved to Bismarck for this promotion.
Kruger honored
North Dakota Department of Health’s Section Chief Kirby Kruger has been honored with the North Dakota Medical Association’s Friend of Medicine Award.
The award formally acknowledges non-physician citizens who have distinguished themselves by serving as effective advocates for health care, patient services, or the profession of medicine in North Dakota.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Tori Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Darcy Fettig and Judy Maslowski have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their total closed sales for September.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of August.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales and new life insurance sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.