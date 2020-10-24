Businesspeople - Oct. 24, 2020

Schmitz-Holmstrom welcomes seven

Schmitz-Holmstrom CPA has added seven staff members, six of whom were team members of the recently acquired Anderson and Associates certified public accounting practice.

Janae Mulder, CPA, graduated from the University of Mary in 2002 and focuses on tax and accounting assistance.

The following new staff members are from Anderson and Associates.

Craig Anderson, CPA, is a University of North Dakota graduate and has been managing his own firm for more than 30 years in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Mandi Kadrmas joins the Schmitz-Holmstrom team as an executive assistant. She brings more than 15 years of human resources and administration experience.

Nick Sioringas received his bachelor of arts in accounting from Dickinson State University and specializes in tax and accounting.

Karen Ely has her bachelor of science in business administration from Eastern Montana College and provides tax and accounting for her clients.

Becky Gustin joined Schmitz-Holmstrom as a payroll specialist.