Businesspeople - Oct. 23, 2021

Bank of North Dakota new hires

Krystall Atkinson joined the Bank of North Dakota as a loan operations specialist II. Atkinson has over 12 years of banking experience and comes to BND from Old Navy where she was the product operations manager. She has an associate of applied science degree in hotel and restaurant management from Bismarck State College.

Bank of North Dakota promotions

Rob Pfennig has been promoted to chief financial officer and senior vice president of accounting and treasury at the Bank of North Dakota. Pfennig has been with BND since 2018 and has worked as the controller and trust manager.

Annie Bergrud has been promoted to controller and trust manager. Bergrud started with BND in December 2017 as a credit underwriter III and most recently held the position of accounting manager.

Justina Schuchard has been promoted to trust administrator I. Schuchard has been with BND since December 2018 and has worked in student loans as a customer service representative and as a processing specialist.

Bank of North Dakota transfers

Jacey Chmielewski accepted the student loan processing specialist position. Chmielewski has been a customer service representative in student loans since she started at BND in January 2020.

Sarah Crutchfield accepted the collateral valuation analyst II position. Crutchfield has been working as a loan servicing associate III and has been with BND since June 2011.

Broyles joins NDSU Extension

Annette Broyles has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the 4-H youth development agent in Burleigh County.

She started Sept. 16 and works out of the Extension office in Bismarck.

Prior to joining NDSU Extension, Broyles taught culinary arts and nutrition at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck. She also has taught family and consumer science in Halliday, Sawyer and New Salem in North Dakota and at a high school in Belgium for the Department of Defense.

She received a bachelor’s degree in home economics education with a minor in child development and a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition with a minor in communication, both from North Dakota State University.

KLJ promotes Fuchs

Kristen Fuchs has been promoted to accounts receivable supervisor by KLJ Engineering.

Fuchs, who has worked in KLJ’s finance department since January 2016, earned her associate’s degree in office management, specializing in legal management, from Rasmussen University.

Odney adds three to Bismarck team

Mariah Perbix has been added to the talented graphic design team. Perbix comes to Odney with experience in creating designs for higher education, outdoor services, electric cooperatives and banking.

Madeline Easton is joining Odney public affairs full time after serving as a legislative intern.

Jennifer Bender comes to Odney as a senior account executive with more than a decade of marketing management experience, leading the development and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations and advertising strategies.

Schneider elected, Huber recognized

Nathan Schneider, of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, has been elected to the 2021-2023 Economic Development Association of North Dakota Board of Directors during the association's annual membership meeting held Oct. 13.

Outgoing board past president Ellen Huber, Mandan Business Development, was also recognized for her dedication to the association.

The Economic Development Association of North Dakota represents more than 80 state economic development organizations throughout North Dakota.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Amy Asche, Tori Meyer, Brenda Foster, Nate Seifert, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Char Huelsmand and Missy Moritz have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for September.

