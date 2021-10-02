Businesspeople - Oct. 2, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff
Jon Ravnaas joined the Bank of North Dakota as the collateral valuation manager. Ravnaas comes to BND from Dakota West Credit Union where he worked as an analyst. Ravnaas received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minot State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from North Dakota State University.
Dustin Bakken joined BND as a collateral valuation analyst IV. Bakken comes to BND from Kompleks Aerial where he was the owner and vice president. He has also worked as a property tax specialist with the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commission. Bakken received his bachelor of applied science in energy management and an associate of science degree in process plant technology and energy services and renewable technology from Bismarck State College.
Nicole Koons joined BND as a credit underwriter III. Koons comes to BND from Cavalier Rural Electric Coop where she was the CFO and finance manager. Koons received her bachelor of accountancy from University of North Dakota.
Audrey Wilhelmi joined BND as a collateral valuation analyst IV. Wilhelmi comes to BND from BNC National Bank where she was an underwriting manager. She has a bachelor of business administration from Dickinson State University.
Bank of North Dakota promotions
Erica Unrath has been promoted to trust administrator I. Unrath has been with BND since June 2007 where she has worked as a collections officer.
Bank of North Dakota transfers
Cindy Lund transferred from a collections officer III to a business banking associate III. Lund has been with BND since 1982.
Melanie Burgard transferred from a loan operations specialist III to a collections officer I. Burgard has been with BND since 2011.
Chief customer success officer named
Evonne Amundson has been named the North Dakota Information Technology agency’s chief customer success officer.
Amundson brings 14 years of experience in IT operations leadership. She most recently served as a business analyst manager with the North Dakota Information Technology Department. She holds a bachelor of accountancy from UND.
Starion Bank hires three
Jesse Brock has joined Starion as a retail manager for the Bismarck-Mandan market and will be located at the Bismarck Main branch. Brock earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Mary and has over 10 years of experience in sales, leadership and customer service.
Vanessa Monteith joined Starion as an insurance agent at the Bismarck North branch. Monteith has over 13 years of insurance experience.
Gary Oster joined Starion as a retention specialist at the Bismarck Plaza branch. Oster comes to Starion with over 35 years of insurance experience.
Dakota Carrier Network hires Rasmussen
Branden Rasmussen has been hired as cloud services specialist at Dakota Carrier Network based in the Bismarck office.
Rasmussen joins DCN with more than 20 years of experience in the information technology field. He earned an associate of applied science, computer support specialist, from Bismarck State College and completed additional coursework at Dickinson State University. Rasmussen holds a variety of active certifications.
Tires Plus promotion
Tires Plus of North Dakota and Valvoline Instant Oil Change has named Terry Schreiner operations manager. He will manage the north Bismarck location while overseeing both Bismarck and Minot locations.
Schreiner has worked for Tires Plus since May 2015, beginning as store manager of Tires Plus south Bismarck location.
Gate City Bank promotion
Steph Michels has been promoted to mortgage loan officer at Gate City Bank. She previously served as senior universal loan officer, senior personal lender, personal lender, personal banker, customer service & sales supervisor and customer service representative.
Michels brings 15 years of experience to Gate City Bank. She graduated from North Dakota State University in 2008, earning her degree in business administration.
Service recognized
Mary Goeres, Bismarck, was honored for 30 years of service to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association as the administrative assistant. Goeres began her career at the NDSA in 1989 as the association’s secretary, in charge of membership. Three years later, she moved to the administrative position. In 2002, she moved to Dickinson before returning in 2005 to serve as the animal identification coordinator, the brand recorder and again as the administrative assistant.
