Businesspeople - Oct. 2, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Jon Ravnaas joined the Bank of North Dakota as the collateral valuation manager. Ravnaas comes to BND from Dakota West Credit Union where he worked as an analyst. Ravnaas received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minot State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from North Dakota State University.

Dustin Bakken joined BND as a collateral valuation analyst IV. Bakken comes to BND from Kompleks Aerial where he was the owner and vice president. He has also worked as a property tax specialist with the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commission. Bakken received his bachelor of applied science in energy management and an associate of science degree in process plant technology and energy services and renewable technology from Bismarck State College.

Nicole Koons joined BND as a credit underwriter III. Koons comes to BND from Cavalier Rural Electric Coop where she was the CFO and finance manager. Koons received her bachelor of accountancy from University of North Dakota.

Audrey Wilhelmi joined BND as a collateral valuation analyst IV. Wilhelmi comes to BND from BNC National Bank where she was an underwriting manager. She has a bachelor of business administration from Dickinson State University.