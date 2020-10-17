Businesspeople - Oct. 17, 2020

Caldwell joins ND Association of Realtors
Sarah Caldwell has been hired as the new director of member services and communications by the North Dakota Association of Realtors.
A native of Connecticut, Caldwell comes to the ND Association of Realtors from New York City where she worked as an associate manager with Bloomingdales. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Liberty University where she graduated magna cum laude.
Bianco Realty welcomes Auch
Blayn Auch has joined Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
Schafer named to credit union board
Darla Schafer has been named to the Dakota Credit Union Association Board representing D Division C and serving as the Dakota League Service Corp chair.
Before becoming the Manager of Flasher Community Credit Union, Schafer served on the credit union’s board of directors. She holds an associate’s degree in electronic technology from Bismarck State College and an associate’s degree in theology from Yankton College.
Van Beek, Roehrich awarded
Arlyn Van Beek and Josh Roehrich have earned the Diamond Level 2 as certified tool specialists by Evergreen Marketing Group, based in Farmers Branch, Texas.
Van Beek and Roehrich are territory sales representatives based at Acme Tools' Bismarck store.
Fleck, Griffin honored
Two local Dakota credit union professionals were recognized during the Dakota Credit Union Association's awards banquet recently held in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Heather Fleck received the Professional of the Year Award. Fleck is vice president of operations at Railway Credit Union in Mandan.
Jon Griffin received the Emerging Leader of the Year Award. Griffin is chief operating and risk officer at Capital Credit Union in Bismarck.
