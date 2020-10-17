Businesspeople - Oct. 17, 2020

Caldwell joins ND Association of Realtors

Sarah Caldwell has been hired as the new director of member services and communications by the North Dakota Association of Realtors.

A native of Connecticut, Caldwell comes to the ND Association of Realtors from New York City where she worked as an associate manager with Bloomingdales. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Liberty University where she graduated magna cum laude.

Bianco Realty welcomes Auch

Blayn Auch has joined Bianco Realty in Bismarck.

Schafer named to credit union board

Darla Schafer has been named to the Dakota Credit Union Association Board representing D Division C and serving as the Dakota League Service Corp chair.

Before becoming the Manager of Flasher Community Credit Union, Schafer served on the credit union’s board of directors. She holds an associate’s degree in electronic technology from Bismarck State College and an associate’s degree in theology from Yankton College.

Van Beek, Roehrich awarded