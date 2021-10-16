Businesspeople - Oct. 16, 2021

Bismarck Anne Carlsen hires two
Rebecca Parisien and Loren Houle have been hired as board certified behavior analysts by Bismarck Anne Carlsen.
Parisien received her Bachelor of Science degree in intellectual disabilities and elementary education and her Master of Science degree in special education with concentration in early childhood special education from Minot State University. She obtained her autism certificate from the University of North Dakota and recently earned her BCBA certificate through the Florida Institute of Technology. Prior to joining Anne Carlsen, she was an early childhood special education teacher for 24 years within Mandan and Bismarck schools, an adjunct professor at University of Mary and most recently was in an ABA clinic setting.
Houle received his Bachelor of Science in psychology from UND with a minor in deaf studies. He earned his master’s and specialist degrees in school psychology from Minnesota State University Moorhead and earned his BCBA certificate through UND. Houle worked as a school psychologist for eight years and currently serves as the North Dakota Delegate for the National Association of School Psychologists.
Cedric Theel Toyota hire
Erica Jahner has joined Cedric Theel Toyota as an office assistant.
Jahner owns a trucking company with her husband, Matt, and previously owned a hair salon for six years.
Great Plains Food Bank hire
Kristopher Mount has been hired as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach coordinator for western North Dakota by the Great Plains Food Bank.
Prior to joining the Great Plains Food Bank, Mount worked on a needs assessment with the North Dakota Department of Health that involved, among other things, topics on barriers to food insecurity and suggestions to improve services. Mount also worked in the food service industry in various roles including service manager at Stone Home Brewing Company and territory sales manager with U.S. Foods. He recently achieved a bachelor’s degree in social work from Minot State University.
Roller named associate dean
Dr. Luke Roller, clinical professor of radiology with the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences, has been named associate dean for the School’s Southwest Campus in Bismarck.
In taking the new position, Roller is vacating his position as chair of the Department of Radiology. He succeeds Dr. A. Michael Booth, who retired recently after serving as associate dean in Bismarck for more than two decades.
Sanford Health honors employees
Four people were named 2021 Sanford Health Employees of the Year for the Bismarck region.
• Sanford Clinical Employee of the Year – Bobbi Jo Vandal, lead child life specialist
• Sanford Management Employee of the Year – Nicole Mills, director of sleep services
• Sanford Support Services Employee of the Year – Ali AL-Azawi, environmental services technician
• Sanford Physician of the Year – Isaa Al Rabadi, MD, internal medicine hospitalist
Council elects attorney
Fredrikson & Byron shareholder Lawrence Bender has been elected to serve a two-year term as the new chair of the North Dakota Petroleum Council's board of directors. Bender officially began this role Sept. 23.
