Businesspeople - Oct. 15, 2022

Knudson appointed

Chief Judge Peter Welte has appointed Kari Knudson as clerk of court for the U.S. District Court in North Dakota.

Knudson will move into the position on Jan. 1. The Portland, North Dakota, native earned a law degree from the University of North Dakota in 2001. She is a former law clerk for District Judge Daniel Hovland, Senior District Judge Patrick Conmy, and former Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and financial economics, and another in political science.

The clerk of court has offices in Bismarck and Fargo. The position manages administrative activities and oversees the statutory duties of the office.

CHI St. Alexius Health hire

Dr. David Okonkwo has joined the neurology care team at CHI St. Alexius Health.

Okonkwo received his medical degree from American University of Antigua, Coolidge, Antigua. He completed an adult neurology residency as well as a pediatric residency at State University of New York, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York. Okonkwo also completed his pediatric neurology fellowship at State University of New York, University at Buffalo.

Two join Sanford Health

Nicole Norheim and Jonathan Preszler have joined Sanford Health in Bismarck as neuropsychologists.

Norheim graduated from the University of North Dakota and received her doctorate from the Florida Institute of Technology. She specializes in neuropsychology where she conducts comprehensive outpatient evaluations for pediatric to geriatric patients with a wide variety of medical/neurological conditions such as genetic abnormalities, in utero drug exposure, epilepsy, stroke, cancer and dementia.

Preszler graduated from the University of North Dakota and received his doctorate from Washington State University. He will see patients pediatric to young adult and specializes in treating concussions, developmental conditions, TBI, and encephalopathy. Preszler will also lead the Bismarck Concussion Program.

Gateway to Science adds staff

Tim Olson and Matt Guenther have been hired as facility operations director and gallery manager by North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

Olson has more than 20 years of experience in building maintenance and management, most recently as the lead maintenance mechanic for Bismarck’s two federal buildings.

Guenther recently graduated from North Dakota State University and previously worked as facility/aquatics specialist for the West Fargo Park District.

Subramanian earns certification

Aparna Subramanian, information systems manager at Dakota Carrier Network in Bismarck, has earned the Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification.

Accreditation

Dakota Home Watch, owned and operated by Tracey and Derek Lockrem, earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the sixth year. Both Tracey and Derek have earned the designation of NHWA Certified Home Watch Professional.

Monthly awards

Darcy Fettig, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Meyer, Judy Maslowski, Brenda Foster, Greg Gerhart, Stephanie Stevens, Kyle Niess and Heidi Stein have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for September.