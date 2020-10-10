Businesspeople - Oct. 10, 2020

Dosch recognized
Vern Dosch, retired CEO and president of National Information Solutions Cooperative in Mandan has been honored with the North Dakota Technology Champion Award by TechND during the Cybercon Conference held Oct. 6-7.
Barth named chairman
Ryan Barth has advanced to the chairmanship of the Automobile Dealers Association of North Dakota. Barth is general manager and part owner of Bill Barth Ford Mazda Kia in Mandan and has served as a member of the ADAND Board of Directors since 2014, and as vice chairman during the past year.
