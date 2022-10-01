Businesspeople - Oct. 1, 2022

Plains Commerce Bank hire

Matt Maslowski has been hired as market president in Bismarck by Plains Commerce Bank.

Maslowski, born and raised in the Bismarck-Mandan area, spent the last decade building and expanding banking teams throughout the Midwest.

ND SBDC promotes Demars

Tyler Demars has been promoted to Bismarck Center director by the North Dakota Small Business Development Center. Demars will offering his assistance to the 10 counties within State Planning Region Seven.

Demars has worked in business and economic development for the last 10 years, most recently as specialty services director within the ND SBDC network and previously worked at the Center for Technology & Business with the InnovateND program. He received his master’s degree in strategic leadership from the University of Mary.

ND SBDC Center directors provide business advising and training to small business owners and entrepreneurs in all facets of starting, managing, and growing a small business.

Capital Credit Union promotion

Andrew Nelson has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s South Branch in Bismarck.

Nelson majored in business administration at Bismarck State College. He has been with Capital Credit Union since 2020, most recently as a financial services representative.

Demke attends conferences

North Dakota Gateway to Science Executive Director Beth Demke recently attended two conferences for STEM education professionals.

Demke represented Gateway to Science and its grant project to engage rural tribal families in the state with NASA space tech at the NASA STEM Better Together conference and presented a session at the Association of Science and Technology Centers conference about the science center's partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health to improve vaccine confidence through hands-on educational modules.