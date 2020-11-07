Businesspeople - Nov. 7, 2020

Anne Carlsen hires Ritteman
Blake Ritteman has been hired as the west region operations manager by Anne Carlsen.
Ritteman received a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University in philosophy and humanities as well as a master of science degree in psychology from the Institute of Psychological Sciences, Arlington, Virginia. He previously worked for Anne Carlsen in Grand Forks.
NDNA selects executive director
Sarah Elmquist Squires will take the helm of the North Dakota Newspaper Association beginning Dec. 1.
Squires will succeed Steve Andrist as executive director of the 134-year-old newspaper association.
Squires is editor of the Winona Post, a 24,000-circulation biweekly newspaper. She has 16 years of experience working for Minnesota newspapers, the last 14 at the Post. Previous to that, she worked at the Pope County Tribune in Glenwood, Minn., and the Granite Falls Advocate-Tribune in Granite Falls, Minn. She has earned accolades in Minnesota and nationally for her investigative and enterprise reporting and editorial work, and her work was honored with the Minnesota State Fair Community Spirit Award in 2010.
She is a graduate of Brooklyn Center, Minn., High School and St. Cloud State University.
Andrist is retiring after eight years as the organization’s executive director.
Weeks joins Interstate Engineering
Matt Weeks has been hired by Interstate Engineering to work on the Mandan Team. Weeks is a professional land surveyor.
Weeks holds an associate degree in civil engineering technology from North Dakota State College of Science. Specializing in boundary and cadastral surveying, he brings 35 years of surveying experience.
Quintane recognized
Catherine Quintane received the Career Achievement – 100 Club Award from the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation at its annual training conference.
The career achievement awards are based on the number of people with disabilities placed into employment over the course of a vocational rehabilitation counselor’s career.
