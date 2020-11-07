Businesspeople - Nov. 7, 2020

Anne Carlsen hires Ritteman

Ritteman received a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University in philosophy and humanities as well as a master of science degree in psychology from the Institute of Psychological Sciences, Arlington, Virginia. He previously worked for Anne Carlsen in Grand Forks.

NDNA selects executive director

Squires is editor of the Winona Post, a 24,000-circulation biweekly newspaper. She has 16 years of experience working for Minnesota newspapers, the last 14 at the Post. Previous to that, she worked at the Pope County Tribune in Glenwood, Minn., and the Granite Falls Advocate-Tribune in Granite Falls, Minn. She has earned accolades in Minnesota and nationally for her investigative and enterprise reporting and editorial work, and her work was honored with the Minnesota State Fair Community Spirit Award in 2010.