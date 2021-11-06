Businesspeople - Nov. 6, 2021

Insurance Reserve Fund promotion

Michelle Lang has been promoted to assistant director of claims by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund following Keith Pic's promotion to director of claims. The director of claims position was previously held by Jeff Cahill who retires Jan. 14.

Lang joined the NDIRF in August 2016 as an outside claims adjuster. Prior to working at the NDIRF, she served as a claim representative for a commercial insurance company for over 24 years.

Lang has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota. She holds an Associate in General Insurance designation and is pursuing a Senior Claim Law Associate designation.

Joan Trygg joins AARC

Joan Trygg has joined the Abused Adult Resource Center as its new grant and development manager.

She replaces Stan Stelter, who retired from AARC on Oct. 29 after 20 years as development director.

Trygg joins AARC with more than 20 years of experience in marketing, fundraising, sales and communications. She credits her valuable experience from working at the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, Vintage Guitar Magazine and Bismarck State College.

Trygg holds a master’s degree from Minot State University.

Mid Dakota Clinic hire

Calie Brown, licensed professional clinical counselor, has joined Mid Dakota Clinic to offer behavioral and mental health services. Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in social and behavioral sciences and a master’s degree in clinical counseling from the University of Mary.

KLJ hires archaeologist

Spencer Fehr has been hired as an archaeologist II by KLJ Engineering.

Fehr earned his master’s degree in cultural resources management archaeology from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gregg named chief information security officer

Michael Gregg has been named North Dakota chief information security officer. Gregg was interim chief information security officer and prior to that was the director of cyber operations for the state of North Dakota. He brings more than two decades of experience in information security and risk management.

He holds two associate degrees (electronics engineering and computer science), a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration.

Hall, Kunz elected to NDCF Board

Ken Hall, Bismarck, has been elected to a three-year term on the North Dakota Community Foundation Board.

Hall is founder and president of Kingdom Business Fellowship. He has served as the executive secretary of the Three Affiliated Tribes as well as deputy administrator of the Energy Division. He serves as chairman of the board of Missouri River Resources and is a founding member of the Fort Berthold Allottee Land and Mineral Owners Association, Inc.

Vicki Kunz, Bismarck, has been elected chair to serve a one-year term on the board. Kunz is a retired insurance risk manager at MDU Resources Group, Inc.

