Businesspeople - Nov. 5, 2022

Plastic surgeon joins Sanford Health

Dr. Andrew Mills has joined Sanford Health in Bismarck. Specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic procedures, Mills treats patients who have conditions from birth disorders, injuries, trauma illnesses, and oncologic reconstruction.

Mills attended the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences in Grand Forks. He completed his residency in plastic surgery at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Rochester, Minnesota.

Council names executive director

Brian Zuroff has been named executive director by the North Dakota Concrete Council effective Nov. 14.

Zuroff replaces Art Thompson, who served in this capacity for the last four and half years and recently announced his resignation to take a position with the state of North Dakota.

Zuroff was previously a civil engineer and project manager for a private consulting firm in Bismarck. He is currently a licensed professional engineer in five states, as well as a model law engineer designee from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.

Marketing, foundation manager appointed

Kelly Thomas has been appointed as marketing and foundation manager by Mandan Parks and Recreation. She assumes this role Jan. 1.

Thomas has been with the organization for over eight years and serves as the marketing specialist.

The Mandan Parks and Recreation Foundation was established in April.

Five join GNDC board

The Greater North Dakota Chamber has appointed five new board members to its board of directors.

Joining the Board is Ryan Ackerman, Ackerman-Estvold; Paula Anderson, Sterling Carpet One; Don Campbell, Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota; Mike Heger, BNI Energy; and Todd Schaffer, Sanford Health.

In addition, Nick Hacker of The Title Team has been named chair to lead the executive team; John Oncken of True North Equipment as chair elect; Vaune Johnson of Cornerstone Bank as finance chair; Danette Welsh of ONEOK, Inc as policy chair; Dan Pearson of Northwest Tire as member-at-large and Josh DeMorrett of ConocoPhillips is immediate past chair.

Public health director recognized

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch has been awarded the Friend of Medicine Award for 2022 by the North Dakota Medical Association.

Moch has nearly 20 years of health care experience and has served as director since 2013.

The award formally acknowledges non-physician citizens who have distinguished themselves by serving as effective advocates for health care, patient services, or the profession of medicine in North Dakota.