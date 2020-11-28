Businesspeople - Nov. 28, 2020

Wingenbach joins NDIRF

Carrie Wingenbach has joined the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund as a member services representative. Wingenbach holds a bachelor of university studies from North Dakota State University and has three years of experience as a commercial property inspector.

KLJ promotes Spindler

Kristi Spindler has been promoted to vice president of human resources and safety, effective Jan. 1. Spindler joined KLJ Engineering in 2019 and currently is KLJ’s divisional human resources director and recruiting manager.

Capital Credit Union hires Nelson

Andrew Nelson has been hired as a financial services representative at Capital Credit Union's Northwest Branch, 1550 Burnt Boat Drive, in Bismarck.

Nelson was most recently a member of the sales department at Dvorak Motors and earned an associate's degree in business administration from Bismarck State College in 2013.

CHI welcomes two

Michael Flisak, DO, and Alexis Schulz, DNP, have joined the interventional cardiology and cardiology team at the CHI St. Alexius Health Heart & Lung Clinic.