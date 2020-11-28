Businesspeople - Nov. 28, 2020

Wingenbach joins NDIRF
Carrie Wingenbach has joined the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund as a member services representative. Wingenbach holds a bachelor of university studies from North Dakota State University and has three years of experience as a commercial property inspector.
KLJ promotes Spindler
Kristi Spindler has been promoted to vice president of human resources and safety, effective Jan. 1. Spindler joined KLJ Engineering in 2019 and currently is KLJ’s divisional human resources director and recruiting manager.
Capital Credit Union hires Nelson
Andrew Nelson has been hired as a financial services representative at Capital Credit Union's Northwest Branch, 1550 Burnt Boat Drive, in Bismarck.
Nelson was most recently a member of the sales department at Dvorak Motors and earned an associate's degree in business administration from Bismarck State College in 2013.
CHI welcomes two
Michael Flisak, DO, and Alexis Schulz, DNP, have joined the interventional cardiology and cardiology team at the CHI St. Alexius Health Heart & Lung Clinic.
Flisak received his medical degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Ill. He completed an internship, a residency in internal medicine, and fellowship in adult cardiovascular medicine at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Ill. He completed his interventional cardiology fellowship at University of Wisconsin, Madison. Dr. Flisak is board certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, American Society of Echocardiography and Society of Vascular Medicine.
Schulz received her bachelor of science in nursing and doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Mary, Bismarck. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and is a member of the North Dakota Nurse Practitioners Association, American College of Cardiology and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Moore Engineering hires Gall
Mike Gall has been hired as an engineering designer II by Moor Engineering Inc. in its Bismarck office. Gall has 30 years of drafting and engineering experience.
He previously worked at other engineering firms in the Bismarck area including Bartlett & West and SEH.
Realtors elect leaders, present awards
Members of the Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors elected Joy Nelson as 2021 president. Nelson has been licensed since 2006 and is a broker-associate and co-owner of Alliance Real Estate in Bismarck.
Other officers for the coming year are Jeff White, president-elect, White House Realty; Heidi Hilzendeger, vice president, NextHome Legendary Properties; and Darren Schmidt, past president, Oaktree, LLP, Realtors. Newly elected directors to the board are Bill Dean, Alliance Real Estate; Tammi Winbuaer, Integra Realty Group; and Cory McLindsay, Venture Real Estate. Reelected are Jamie McLean with Integra Realty as a state director, and Jennifer Hatzenbuhler, NewNest Realty, as director. They join Directors Jeni Grunseth, Trademark Realty; Kristin Oban, Century 21 Morrison Realty; Mary Ohlhauser, Century 21 Morrison Realty.
Jessica Holcomb, ND Guaranty and Title, is the recipient of the Affiliate of the Year Award. The selection committee recognized her for her involvement in the Realtor association and her community volunteer efforts.
Jamie McLean, broker/owner of Integra Realty, is the winner of this year’s Realtor of the Year award. McLean's involvement in the recent sign ordinance and the ongoing work toward creating a regional multiple listing service earned him the award.
