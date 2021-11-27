Businesspeople - Nov. 27, 2021

Insurance Reserve Fund hires Wahl

Jordan Wahl has been hired as an outside claims adjuster by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.

Wahl brings nearly 12 years of experience as a multiline claims adjuster to the NDIRF.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dickinson State University and he holds an Associate in Claims and Senior Claim Law Associate designations.

Gardner selected

The Executive Board of the North Dakota League of Cities has selected Matthew Gardner as the next executive director effective Jan. 1, 2022, following the retirement of Blake Crosby.

Gardner has been the government relations director for the Greater North Dakota Chamber since 2018 where he has served as the primary lobbyist and oversaw policy development and outreach. Prior to working at GNDC, he served as the chief of grants, trails and planning for North Dakota Parks and Recreation. He has also been a small business owner.

Supreme Court clerks named

The North Dakota Supreme Court announced appointments to one-year clerkships for the 2022-23 term that begin Aug. 1, 2022. They are:

Austin Artz, Minot, received a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of North Dakota. Artz expects to receive his law degree from the University of Nebraska in May 2022.

Claire Hoplin, Grand Forks, received a Bachelor of Arts in communications studies from St. Catherine University. Hoplin expects to receive her law degree from UND School of Law in May 2022.

Krista Christopherson, Mandan, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in business economics from UND. Christopherson expects to receive her law degree from UND School of Law in May 2022.

Samantha Schmidt, Harwood, received a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Concordia College. Schmidt expects to receive her law degree from UND School of Law in May 2022.

Rainey Selvig, Jamestown, received a Bachelor of Science in business management from the North Dakota State University. Selvig expects to receive her law degree from UND School of Law in May 2022.

