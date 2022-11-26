Businesspeople - Nov. 26, 2022

Nonprofit names communications coordinator

Kristie Wolff has been named communications and engagement coordinator by the Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners, a North Dakota-based nonprofit providing forensic medical services to survivors of sexual assault

Wolff has spent most of her career working for nonprofits. Most recently, she managed a small statewide nonprofit, where a primary focus of her work was advocacy and education around a variety of women’s issues. She has also been serving as a volunteer member of Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners board for 2 ½ years.

Dakota Carrier Network adds analyst

Ian Ritz has been hired as an application analyst at Dakota Carrier Network in Bismarck.

Ritz will graduate in December with a Bachelor of Applied Science in cybersecurity and networking from Bismarck State College. His previous experience includes work as a help desk intern at MDU Resources for three years and a mentorship with DCN’s Ethernet/IP engineer.

Interstate Engineering hire

Easton Weeks has been hired as a field technician by Interstate Engineering in its Mandan office.

After serving as a seasonal employee for the past three summers, Weeks joined the firm full time and brings drone survey and data collection experience to the position.

Godfread selected

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has been selected for the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship.

The Rodel Fellowship is a leadership development program that selects 24 state and local-level leaders, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats, for a series of seminars held over a two-year period.