Businesspeople - Nov. 21, 2020

Shetler rejoins Capital Credit Union

Brad Shetler has been hired as Bismarck-Mandan market president by Capital Credit Union. Shetler rejoins after six months at First Western Bank & Trust. Prior to that, he worked at Capital Credit Union for 12 years. Shetler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Mary.

BNC National Bank promotes two

Chad Scott has been promoted to North Dakota market president by BNC National Bank. Scott has been part of the BNC family for 25 years, most recently as senior vice president of business banking.

Kevin Stadler has been promoted to Bismarck market president by BNC National Bank. Stadler joined BNC’s lending department over 25 years ago and most recently served as senior vice president of business banking.

Meltzer joins firm

Rob Meltzer has been named a representative with Securian Financial Advisors of ND, Inc., a financial services firm associated with the Securian Financial Network located in Mandan.

Monthly awards

Darcy Fettig, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Nate Seifert, Brenda Foster, Judy Maslowski, Pam Schafer, Amy Asche, Candi Steidler and Jane Thoele have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their total closed sales for October.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0