Businesspeople - Nov. 20, 2021

Riedinger, Duchscherer join Sanford Health

Dr. John Riedinger and Dr. Jason Duchscherer have joined Sanford Health Northern Sky Clinic in Bismarck.

Riedinger joins Sanford as the region’s only fellowship-trained neuromuscular neurologist. His medical services include neuromuscular medicine and diagnostic services including nerve conduction study/electromyography, skin biopsy and ultrasound. Riedinger graduated from the University of North Dakota and completed his medical degree from UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Duchscherer specializes in a wide variety of work-related medical needs, including the diagnoses, treatment and management of brain and spinal cord disorders. Duchscherer graduated from North Dakota State University and completed his medical degree from UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Apex hires engineering technician

Kasey Ward has joined the Apex transportation team as an engineering technician. Ward is a recent graduate of Bismarck State College, where he earned an associate's degree in engineering technology. In 2020, he was an intern for the Apex Survey Department in Bismarck.

Insurance Reserve Fund hires Box

Angela Box has been hired as an outside claims adjuster by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.

Box brings nearly six years of experience as an independent claims adjuster. She is a Federal Aviation Administration certified drone pilot and licensed home inspector and holds a National Flood Insurance Program certification. She holds an associate degree from Bismarck State College.

Three join GNDC Board

The Greater North Dakota Chamber has appointed three new board members to its board of directors.

Joining the Board is Molly Barnes of Northern Improvement Company, Justin Forde of Midco, and Dan Pearson of Northwest Tire.

In addition, Josh DeMorrett of ConocoPhillips has been named chair to lead the executive team; Nick Hacker of The Title Team as chair-elect; Vaune Johnson of Cornerstone Bank as finance chair; Danette Welsch of ONEOK Inc. as policy chair; John Oncken of True North Equipment as member-at-large and Peter Rackov of Steffes LLC is the immediate past chair.

Physician recognized

Dr. J’Patrick Fahn has been awarded the 2020 Benedictine Spirit Award by CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

The award is presented annually to a physician who provides distinguished service to patients and upholds the mission and values outlined by the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

Kronberg selected

Scott Kronberg at USDA-ARS, Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan, has been selected to receive a $248,773 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, "Is Grass-fed Beef from Cattle Grazing a Diverse Mixture of Plants Healthier for Consumers?"

Bianco Realty recognizes

Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Tori Meyer, Greg Gerhart, Brenda Foster and Justin Sackman have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for October.

