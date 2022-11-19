Businesspeople - Nov. 19, 2022

Basin names senior VP, CEO

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has named Gavin McCollam as senior vice president and chief operating officer effective Dec. 1.

McCollam has more than 31 years of experience in power plant design and construction. He worked at Dakota Gasification Company, has been involved in many projects including serving as project manager for Deer Creek Station and his most recent role was Basin Electric’s vice president of engineering and construction.

McCollam earned an associate’s degree from Bismarck State College, a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University, and a master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California. He is also a registered professional engineer.

Anne Carlsen hire

Janna Towers, speech-language pathologist, has joined the Anne Carlsen West region at the Anne Carlsen clinic in Bismarck.

Towers earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication disorders and a Master of Science in speech language pathology from the University of North Dakota. She also has a minor in American Sign Language and deaf studies. Towers has provided speech and language services in a rural PreK-12 school, outpatient pediatric clinics and early intervention.

New agent in Mandan

Clark Twardoski has joined Farmers Union Insurance in Mandan as a commercial career agent.

Twardoski was born and raised in Bismarck and began his insurance career this month.

Vocational rehabilitation staff recognized

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Vocational Rehabilitation team presented performance and recognition awards to 12 team members at an annual training conference Oct. 26 in Minot.

Area teams and individuals awarded are the Bismarck office, VR Team Participation Award; Elton Lassiter, Bismarck, career achievement award based on the number of people with disabilities placed into employment over the course of a vocational rehabilitation counselor’s career.

Association elects officers

The North Dakota Optometric Association has elected its 2022-23 officers.

Dr. Leslie Hellebush, Drs. Schindler & Deis, Bismarck, was elected president; Dr. Brittany Schauer, Vision Source, Mandan, secretary/treasurer; Dr. Krista Heil, Family Vision Clinic, Bismarck, as immediate past president.

Sanford Health honors employees of the year

Four people have been named 2022 Sanford Health Employees of the Year for the Bismarck region.

Winners are:

Sanford Clinical Employee of the Year – Haley Gilstad , BSN, RN, CEN, SCRN, RN, program specialist

, BSN, RN, CEN, SCRN, RN, program specialist Sanford Management Employee of the Year – Samantha Richter , BSN, RN, CNML, SCRN, director of nursing inpatient

, BSN, RN, CNML, SCRN, director of nursing inpatient Sanford Support Services Employee of the Year – Donald Heley , senior financial analyst

, senior financial analyst Sanford Physician of the Year – Justin Reisenauer, MD, FACEP, AWEP, physician of emergency medicine

Two Realtors elected

Amber Sandness and Nate Seifert of Bianco Realty have been elected directors of the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of September.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was the top producer of life insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance and health insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.