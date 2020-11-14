Businesspeople - Nov. 14, 2020

BSC adds polytechnic director
Alicia Uhde has been hired as the polytechnic program outreach director at Bismarck State College. Uhde was previously a program manager in the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence. She has been with BSC for 16 years.
Otterson to lead LSSND
Bob Otterson has been hired as president and chief executive officer at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.
Most recently, Otterson served the North Dakota State University Foundation as director of development in the College of Business. Otterson received his bachelor of arts in communications from Augustana University and a master of science in mass communications and journalism from South Dakota State University. He completed doctoral classes in education at the University of South Dakota.
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is a statewide social ministry that provides care to individuals, families and communities.
MPS hires Albers
Travis Albers has been hired as the new student/family cultural and wellness advocate by the Mandan Public School System.
Albers received his bachelor of university studies from the University of Mary and a bachelor of science in dietetics from the University of North Dakota.
Lembke elected
Bismarck School Board President Karl Lembke has been elected as president of the North Dakota School Boards Association.
Lembke was elected to the Bismarck School Board in 2014. He is a Century High School graduate, attended Bismarck State College, and graduated from the University of Mary.
Five join GNDC Board
The Greater North Dakota Chamber has appointed five new board members to its board of directors.
Joining the Board is Peter Matthaei of Dakota Specialty Milling, John Oncken of True North Equipment, Jeremy Rham of Otter Tail Power, Scott Staudinger of Cloverdale Foods and Danette Welsch of ONEOK, Inc.
In addition, Peter Rackov of Steffes, LLC has been named chair to lead the executive team; Jeff Zarling of DAWA Solutions Group as chair elect; Nick Hacker of ND Guaranty & Title as finance chair; Josh DeMorrett of ConocoPhillips as policy chair; Brekka Kramer of Odney as a member-at-large and Jill Berg of Spherion Staffing, is the immediate past chair.
Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.