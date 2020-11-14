Businesspeople - Nov. 14, 2020

BSC adds polytechnic director

Alicia Uhde has been hired as the polytechnic program outreach director at Bismarck State College. Uhde was previously a program manager in the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence. She has been with BSC for 16 years.

Otterson to lead LSSND

Bob Otterson has been hired as president and chief executive officer at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.

Most recently, Otterson served the North Dakota State University Foundation as director of development in the College of Business. Otterson received his bachelor of arts in communications from Augustana University and a master of science in mass communications and journalism from South Dakota State University. He completed doctoral classes in education at the University of South Dakota.

Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is a statewide social ministry that provides care to individuals, families and communities.

MPS hires Albers

Travis Albers has been hired as the new student/family cultural and wellness advocate by the Mandan Public School System.