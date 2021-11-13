Businesspeople - Nov. 13, 2021

NDAB hires Pulvermacher

Kayla Pulvermacher has been hired as chief executive officer by the North Dakota Association of Builders.

Pulvermacher served as state legislative director or Dakota Credit Union Association as well as executive director of the Dakota Credit Union Foundation.

Previously, she served as policy adviser and account executive for Clearwater Communications. She was also previously the director of government relations for the North Dakota Farmers Unions and a UniServ Director for the North Dakota Education Association.

Pulvermacher received her degree in political science from North Dakota State University.

Brennan joins ND Hospital Association

Aaron Brennan has joined the North Dakota Hospital Association as the health benefits trust administrator/communication specialist.

Brennan holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Master of Business Administration with emphasis in finance.

Brennan has experience in asset management, risk management, budget management, social media management, market research and project management. A native of Ireland, Brennan has held positions in both the finance and marketing industries, notably with The Blarney Group and O’Neill’s International Sportswear.

Starion Bank hires two, promotes one

Sydney Braun joined Starion as a virtual banking representative I. Braun comes to Starion with prior customer service experience.

Bodinoe "Bodi" Hyland joined Starion as a virtual banking representative I. Hyland earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Victor Valley College in Victorville, California. Hyland comes to Starion with prior financial services and customer service experience.

Tracey Williams has been promoted to virtual banking representative II. Williams joined Starion in March 2021 as a virtual banking representative I with six years of prior banking experience.

Sanford Health promotes Schaffer, Badar

Dr. Todd Schaffer has been promoted to president and CEO of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health. Schaffer has been with the health system for nearly seven years, specializing in treating acute illnesses and injuries in Sanford’s walk-in clinics in Bismarck before assuming his administrative role in 2019.

Dr. Mubashir Badar has been selected to succeed Schaffer as vice president of clinic for the Bismarck region. Since joining Sanford in 2013, Badar has served in many physician leadership roles including chair of the region’s Physician Executive Council.

Lembke reelected

Bismarck School Board member Karl Lembke has been reelected as president of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

Lembke was elected to the Bismarck School Board in 2014. He is a Century High School graduate, attended Bismarck State College, and graduated from the University of Mary.

Korsmo receives service award

North Dakota Information Technology department architect Tracy Korsmo received the Midwestern Higher Education Compact Outstanding Service Award.

Korsmo, who is also the Statewide Longitudinal Data System program manager, was recognized for his significant contributions to the Comprehensive Learner Record Advisory Group and the Midwest Credential Transparency Alliance, specifically for his work in North Dakota.

Fedorchak elected

North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak has been elected second vice president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. The position of second vice president puts her in line to be president of the organization in 2024.

