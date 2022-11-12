Businesspeople - Nov. 12, 2022

BND hires, promotions and transfers

Emily Reiten joined the Bank of North Dakota as a loan operations specialist II. Reiten came to BND from First Community Credit Union where she worked as a member service representative. Reiten has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Northern State University.

Jamie Vetter joined BND as a public information specialist II. Vetter came to BND from Agency MABU. Vetter has an associate's in applied science, graphic design and communication from Bismarck State College.

Vanessa McCarthy joined BND as a business services coordinator. McCarthy came to BND from the North Dakota Department of Transportation where she was the business operations manager.

Samantha Yanish has been promoted to the student loan training specialist. Yanish has worked as a student loan representative I and has been with BND since March 2019.

Lori Rader has been promoted to the student loan collection officer II position. Rader has been with BND since February 2011.

Mike Morey accepted the business intelligence analyst II position. Morey previously worked as a business banking associate III and has been with BND since January 2022.

Alexis Stastny accepted the operational business services coordinator position. Stastny previously worked as the merchant card services specialist and has been with BND since October 2017.

CHI St. Alexius hire

Alain Green, family nurse practitioner, has joined family medicine at the CHI St. Alexius Health Pinehurst Clinic.

Green received his bachelor of science in nursing from Medcenter One College of Nursing, Bismarck, and his family nurse practitioner master of science degree from University of Mary, Bismarck. He is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Chamber promotes Remynse

The Greater North Dakota Chamber has promoted Amanda Remynse to vice president of operations and outreach.

Remynse joined GNDC in July 2019 as the director of communications.

Prior to her time at GNDC, Remynse worked numerous years within state government. She is a graduate of Minot State University where she double majored in English and psychology.

Engineering firm promotes Artz

Jon Artz has been promoted to director of information technology by KLJ Engineering LLC.

Artz joined the company in 2003 and has been involved in various roles and initiatives. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Mary, one in computer information systems and the other in business administration. Most recently, Artz served as a senior technology analyst with KLJ.

NDIRF adds outside claims adjuster

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund has hired Donavan Blazek as an outside claims adjuster.

Blazek holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary. He served over 28 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard and has four years’ experience in the manufacturing sector, including performing home inspections.

New agent in Mandan

Jake Carlson has been hired as financial products career agent by Farmers Union Insurance in Mandan.

Carlson was born and raised in Mandan. After high school, he attended the University of North Dakota, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance. He has worked in the insurance field since 2020 and specializes in medicare and health insurance.

Captains earn certificates

Bismarck Fire Department Captains Reid Bogers and Nathan Kron have earned US&R Rescue Specialist certificates.

They are the first North Dakotans to complete the search and rescue program in structural collapse rescue operations.

Baesler selected council president

North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been named president of the Council of Chief State School Officers, a national organization that represents state education interests.

She will serve a one-year term as president of CCSSO’s nine-member board of directors.

Sanford Health recognizes physicians, providers

Five physicians were recently honored and awarded for their impacts on patients, colleagues and the profession and four advanced practice providers were nominated by their peers for their contributions to people, patients and the communities they serve.

Physicians are:

New to Sanford: Dr. Sri Krishna Arudra , pathology, is presented to the physician who is within his or her first five years at Sanford Health and has made a significant contribution in that time.

, pathology, is presented to the physician who is within his or her first five years at Sanford Health and has made a significant contribution in that time. Innovator: Dr. Coridon Huez , orthopedic surgery, is presented to the physician who, through his or her extraordinary efforts and innovation, has made an exceptionally positive impact on patients and health care at Sanford.

, orthopedic surgery, is presented to the physician who, through his or her extraordinary efforts and innovation, has made an exceptionally positive impact on patients and health care at Sanford. Doctor’s Doctor: Dr. Peter Kurniali , hematology/oncology, is presented to the practicing Sanford physician who exemplifies the values of the profession and is dedicated to the art and science of healing.

, hematology/oncology, is presented to the practicing Sanford physician who exemplifies the values of the profession and is dedicated to the art and science of healing. Clinician Leader of the Year: Dr. Christina Tello-Skjerseth , radiology, is presented to the clinician leader who has demonstrated exceptional clinical competence and outstanding leadership skills.

, radiology, is presented to the clinician leader who has demonstrated exceptional clinical competence and outstanding leadership skills. Pioneer: Dr. Susan Wink, ear, nose and throat, is presented to a master clinician who, by virtue of his or her vision, courage and humanity, has forged new frontiers in patient care, medical science, advocacy and service.

Advanced practice providers are:

Lifetime Achievement: Donald Walter , certified registered nurse anesthetist.

, certified registered nurse anesthetist. APP of the Year: Jamie Hawk , certified registered nurse anesthetist.

, certified registered nurse anesthetist. Rookie of the Year: Christina Gisvold , nurse practitioner, interventional radiology.

, nurse practitioner, interventional radiology. Innovator: Carmen Rodriguez, nurse practitioner, orthopedic surgery.

Monthly awards

Darcy Fettig, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Meyer, Judy Maslowski, Brenda Foster, Greg Gerhart, Stephanie Stevens, Kyle Niess and Heidi Stein have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for September.