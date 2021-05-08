Businesspeople - May 8, 2021

Megan Maxon has been promoted to mortgage banking officer. She joined American Bank Center in 2020.

Raised in Bismarck, Maxon has been working in the financial industry since 2011. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota.

Ereth awarded

Corie Ereth has been awarded a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that allows her to complete Dakota Skipper butterfly surveys. Ereth is a senior environmental planner for KLJ and earned her master’s degree in range science and bachelor’s degree in animal and range sciences from North Dakota State University in Fargo.

Maenza recognized

Sarah Maenza, deputy auditor for the city of Lincoln, received the Innovator Award from the North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program.

The North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program recognizes city leaders for their dedication, time and commitment in making their communities better places to live. Award winners receive credits in the Leadership Training Program by attending conferences and training events sponsored by the North Dakota League of Cities.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0