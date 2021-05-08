Businesspeople - May 8, 2021

Century 21 Morrison Realty hires 6
Andrew Kalonic, Nolyn Konschak, TyAnna Langer, Maggie Newhouse, Gene Seydel, and Chris Voss have been hired as Realtors by Century 21 Morrison Realty.
First Western Bank & Trust hires 3
Henry Gomez and Heather Solberg have been hired as consumer lenders at First Western Bank & Trust. Maddy Lodoen has been hired as the marketing and public relations specialist.
Gomez has over five years of financial industry experience and holds an associate's degree from Bismarck State College. He is working towards a bachelor's degree in accounting, business management, and human resources from Dickinson State University.
Lodoen graduated from Minot State University in 2018 with bachelor's degrees in marketing and business management.
Solberg earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Valley City State University and holds an MBA from the University of Mary. She brings over 18 years of financial industry experience.
American Bank Center promotes Maxon
Megan Maxon has been promoted to mortgage banking officer. She joined American Bank Center in 2020.
Raised in Bismarck, Maxon has been working in the financial industry since 2011. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota.
Ereth awarded
Corie Ereth has been awarded a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that allows her to complete Dakota Skipper butterfly surveys. Ereth is a senior environmental planner for KLJ and earned her master’s degree in range science and bachelor’s degree in animal and range sciences from North Dakota State University in Fargo.
Maenza recognized
Sarah Maenza, deputy auditor for the city of Lincoln, received the Innovator Award from the North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program.
The North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program recognizes city leaders for their dedication, time and commitment in making their communities better places to live. Award winners receive credits in the Leadership Training Program by attending conferences and training events sponsored by the North Dakota League of Cities.
