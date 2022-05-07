Businesspeople - May 7, 2022

BND new hires, promotions

Kimberly Vietmeier joined the Bank of North Dakota as a collateral valuation analyst IV. Vietmeier comes to BND from North Dakota Department of Tax Commissioner where she was the state supervisor of assessments.

Michael Lehn joined BND as an agribusiness banker. Lehn comes to BND from Capital Credit Union in Mandan where he was the business services officer. He has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness with an emphasis in finance from North Dakota State University.

Kimberly Pritchard joined BND as a public information specialist II. Pritchard comes to BND from ND Department of Commerce where she was a marketing assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of the West Indies.

Halsey Ressler has been promoted from an auditor I to an auditor II. Ressler has been with BND since January 2019.

Hegland-Thorpe joins Prairie Public

Alicia Hegland-Thorpe has joined Prairie Public as the co-host of Prairie Public’s “Main Street,” the network’s public affairs radio show.

Hegland-Thorpe's first experiences in broadcasting were as an overnight radio personality at two small stations, the first in Williston and then Grand Forks. She was a television news anchor in Minot, and also has worked in radio marketing. She was a media specialist for the Office of Public Information at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck for two years.

She is a citizen of the Spirit Lake Nation, most recently worked as a consultant organizing native and cultural heritage tourism in North Dakota and has a degree in broadcasting from Minot State University.

KLJ Engineering hires, promotes staff

KLJ Engineering has hired three and promoted one staff member. Emily Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president. Kim Jung has been hired as an engineering technician in the construction services department, Heather Campbell will serve as a project assistant, and Robert McClellan as a environmental planner.

Johnson has worked for the company since 2010 and most recently served as vice president of KLJ’s branding and communications department. She earned her MBA and a bachelor’s degree in both business administration and English with an emphasis in human resources from the University of Mary. She recently earned her Talent Acquisition Specialty Certification from the Society for Human Resource Management, of which she is a member. Johnson is also a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services.

Jung earned master’s degrees in English from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, and agricultural and biological engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He also has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the City College of New York. Jung also served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Reserve.

Campbell has 16 years of experience in customer service, time sheet and expense report entry, as well as numerous computer programs such as Microsoft office, Quickbooks, and BillQuick.

McClellan has a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management-biotic resources from North Dakota State University. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he coordinated the fire protection of aircraft and personnel.

Cedric Theel Toyota adds staff

Sam Birkeland has been hired by Cedric Theel Toyota as a service adviser.

Birkeland received his business management degree from Black Hills State University. For the past six years, he was a branch manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Forest Service hires Schacher

Cathy Schacher has hired as fire administrative assistant by NDSU-North Dakota Forest Service.

She joins the agency with experience in bookkeeping and administrative assistance in the education and energy fields.

NDSU faculty member recognized



Jill Johnson, assistant professor of nursing practice at NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck, has received the Mary Berg Award for Excellence in Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who is an outstanding teacher, inspires and engages students in learning, demonstrates knowledge of pedagogical principles, and is creative and innovative in approaches to teaching.

