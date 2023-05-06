Chiropractic CareCentre hire

Dr. Chase Enget has joined Chiropractic CareCentre in Bismarck.

Enget graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in 2017 and most recently owned a practice in Fargo.

Educator named AVID speaker

Lincoln fourth grade teacher Alyssa Merriman has been named the first-ever AVID Summer Institute Teacher Speaker for the state of North Dakota.

Getzlaff reelected

Sarah Getzlaff, CEO of Security First Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, has been reelected treasurer of the Independent Community Bankers of America for 2023-24.