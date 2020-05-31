Businesspeople - May 31, 2020

Haga Kommer adds one

McKeone is originally from the Bismarck-Mandan area and earned her accounting degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She has 10 years of public accounting experience.

Knife River hires one

Matt Sisk has been hired as a financial analyst with Knife River Corporation. Sisk is a 2020 graduate of University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. He had previously worked at MDU Resources Group as an intern.