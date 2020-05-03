Businesspeople - May 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

University of Mary promotes two

Mary Dockter and David Tamisiea have been promoted as deans of the University of Mary School of Health Sciences and School of Arts and Sciences, respectively.

Dockter, a longtime faculty member and chair of the physical therapy department, is a native of Jamestown. She takes over for Jodi Roller, who announced her retirement last year after 10 years as dean and 25 years at the university. Dockter begins her new role as the School of Health Sciences dean on June 1.

Tamisiea, who held the post of interim dean of the School of Arts and Sciences this past academic year, came to the University of Mary in 2018 as administrative chair of university-wide programs and associate professor of theology.

Tamisiea is a native of Omaha, Neb., and begins his position as the School of Arts and Sciences dean immediately.

NDSU Extension director named

Dena Kemmet has been named North Dakota State University Extension’s central district director.

Kemmet has more than 28 years of work experience with NDSU Extension.

She has a master of science degree in child development and family science from NDSU.