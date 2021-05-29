Businesspeople - May 29, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff
Corina Carroll joins the Bank of North Dakota as a credit analyst II. Carroll comes to BND from Spring Prairie HB, where she was the chief financial officer. Carroll earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minot State University and completed her MBA through the University of Phoenix.
Cody Greff joins BND as a desktop support specialist. Greff comes to BND from NTT Data Services, where he worked as a field services technician. Greff received his bachelor's degree in film production from Minnesota State University Moorhead and an associate of applied science degree for computer support specialist from Bismarck State College.
Jennifer Griggs joins BND as a student loan customer services representative. Griggs comes to BND from Sand Springs Children’s Home in Oklahoma where she was an administrative assistant.
Four join Nexus Innovations
Nexus Innovations has hired four staff in the Bismarck office.
Justine Lee has been hired as the executive assistant/office manager. Lee graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in human resources management and joins the company from Bismarck State College.
Courtney Koppinger has been hired as a software developer. Koppinger graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in computer information systems and comes to the company from North Dakota Information Technology.
Leslie Pearcy has been hired as a business solutions consultant. Pearcy graduated from Minot State University with a degree in biology and joins the company from KLJ.
Jacob Richter has been hired as a solutions consultant. Richter graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in business analytics and joins the company from State Farm Insurance.
Howell, Madler recognized
Molly Howell, assistant director for disease control at the North Dakota Department of Health in Bismarck, received the North Dakota Public Health Association Public Health Worker of the Year award for the 2021 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health.
Billie Madler, chair of graduate nursing for the University of Mary in Bismarck, received the Outstanding Rural Health Educator/Mentor award for the 2021 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health.
Feil earns license
Moore Engineering employee Joshua Feil has earned his professional engineering license in North Dakota.
Feil graduated from North Dakota State University in 2012 and started with Moore Engineering in 2015. He works for the Municipal Group in the Bismarck office.
