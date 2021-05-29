Businesspeople - May 29, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Corina Carroll joins the Bank of North Dakota as a credit analyst II. Carroll comes to BND from Spring Prairie HB, where she was the chief financial officer. Carroll earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minot State University and completed her MBA through the University of Phoenix.

Cody Greff joins BND as a desktop support specialist. Greff comes to BND from NTT Data Services, where he worked as a field services technician. Greff received his bachelor's degree in film production from Minnesota State University Moorhead and an associate of applied science degree for computer support specialist from Bismarck State College.

Jennifer Griggs joins BND as a student loan customer services representative. Griggs comes to BND from Sand Springs Children’s Home in Oklahoma where she was an administrative assistant.

Four join Nexus Innovations

Nexus Innovations has hired four staff in the Bismarck office.

Justine Lee has been hired as the executive assistant/office manager. Lee graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in human resources management and joins the company from Bismarck State College.