Businesspeople - May 28, 2022

Century 21 Morrison Realty hires

Realtors Monte Engel, Lisa Hoynes, Naomi Keney, Tracy Middaugh, Desri Neether, Katie Winbauer and Tammi Winbauer have joined Century 21 Morrison Realty in Bismarck.

Engel holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from North Dakota State University and has 40-plus years experience with the state of North Dakota regulating health care construction and water/wastewater construction and compliance.

Hoynes has four years of real estate experience and 21 years as a member of the Bismarck State College faculty. She holds a Master of Social Work.

Keney has 19 years experience in banking, with the last 15 ½ at First International Bank & Trust as director of credit administration and a business administration degree from North Dakota State University.

Middaugh has been a Realtor since 2019 and previously was a licensed child care provider. She holds degrees from Bismarck State College and Cooke Real Estate School.

Neether has nearly 10 years of real estate experience as a real estate agent, broker, real estate trainer and also holds a doctorate degree from North Dakota State University.

Katie Winbauer is a licensed attorney and works as a law clerk for the North Dakota Supreme Court. She will be joining Bormann, Myerchin, Espeseth & Edison LLP as an associate attorney in August. She holds an associate degree from Bismarck State College; a Bachelor of Science from Valley City State University; and a Juris Doctor from University of North Dakota School of Law. Winbauer has assisted her mother, Tammi Winbauer, for the last two years and obtained her real estate license in February.

Tammi Winbauer has four years of Realtor experience and previously worked in hospitality management and banking. She is also a Army National Guard member with one deployment to Saudi Arabia.

Banking officer on list

Kassy Landis has been named to three distinguished lists of America’s top mortgage bankers. The Scotsman Guide named Landis in their Top Originators of 2021 and Top Women Originators of 2021 lists. Mortgage Executive Magazine named Landis as one of the Top 1% of Mortgage Originators of 2021.

Landis, Starion Bank mortgage banking supervisor based in Bismarck, has been a mortgage banking officer since 2012.

Adviser achieves

Jason Kirchmeier with Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck, has earned a career milestone distinction through Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.’s Circle of Success recognition program.

Only a select number of high-performing advisers earn this distinction. Kirchmeier has 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of March.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-two producer of new health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top-four producer of new life insurance sales.

Ryan Opdahl, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new auto insurance sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top-three producer of new health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-three producer of new FUIC personal lines sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-four producer of new health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top-two producer of new annuity sales.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0