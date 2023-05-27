Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two new providers join Sanford Health

Dr. Michelle TePastte and Dr. Amir Kichloo have joined Sanford Health in Bismarck.

TePastte received her medical degree from Wayne State University Medical School in Detroit, Michigan, and did residency work at Michigan State University in Michigan. She also completed a fellowship in hospital medicine and holds certification from the American Board of Family Medicine.

Kichloo received his medical degree from Government Medical College in Srinager, India, and did residency work at Nassau University Medical Center in New York. He also holds certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Director of alternative education named

Mandan Public Schools has named Callie Schnell as director of alternative education for the district, beginning her role in August.

Schnell is finishing up her 13th year with Mandan Public Schools as a counselor at Mandan High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and Master of Science in school counseling, both from the University of Mary. She also spent 10 years serving Mandan Middle School as a counselor.

The Innovation School hires executive director

The Innovation School in Bismarck has hired Heidi Woods as executive director.

Woods has worked in a variety of nonprofit and educational settings over the past 15 years. She has served as a school-based occupational therapist, professional fundraiser, workshop facilitator, and consultant teaching mindfulness and social and emotional skills to kids and educators.

Guy named AARP state president

Nancy Guy has been selected for a two-year term as AARP North Dakota state president.

As state president, Guy serves as the principal volunteer spokesperson within the state, chairs the AARP ND Executive Council, integrates member insights into state efforts and represents the voice of North Dakotas AARP volunteers and members in the work of AARP.

Guy served on the Bismarck City Commission from 2014-22. Over the course of her varied career, she served as operations director for the Lewis & Clark Development Group, owned a The UPS Store franchise, worked in software development, and spent time investigating insurance company compliance in the ND Insurance Department.

Fitzgerald on AARP executive council

Margaret Fitzgerald has been named to the AARP's executive council.

The council is a group of leadership volunteers who, under the guidance of the state president and the state director, provide strategic insight and direction on AARP’s priorities within the state. Fitzgerald is a professor at North Dakota State University where she has served in leadership roles including head of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences; associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics; dean of the College of Human Sciences and Education; and provost.

Credit union professionals recognized

Kevin Kleingartner and David Neff have been recognized for their individual achievements at the Dakota Credit Union Association awards banquet recently held in Fargo.

Kleingartner, vice president of asset protection at Railway Credit Union in Mandan, received the Professional of the Year Award. This award honors a credit union professional each year from North Dakota or South Dakota for their contributions to advance the credit union movement in their state and the nation.

Neff, internal auditor and financial specialist at Railway Credit Union in Bismarck, received the Emerging Leader of the Year Award. This award recognizes a credit union employee each year from North or South Dakota showing proven dedication and enthusiasm for the credit union movement.

Touchmark executive director honored

Destiny Sisk, the executive director of Touchmark on West Century in Bismarck, has been named a 2023 McKnight Rising Star Award winner.

The Rising Stars award celebrates women who are 40 or younger or have fewer than 15 years of experience in the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields. All have demonstrated an exceptional commitment at the community or corporate level.

Commissioner appointed

The National Conference of State Bank Supervisors has elected North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Lise Kruse to chair its board of directors for 2023-24.

Mortgage banker recognized

Kassy Landis has been named a top mortgage banker by mortgage publications. The Scotsman Guide named her one of the Top Originators in 2022 and Mortgage Executive Magazine named her one of the Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in 2022.

Landis is a mortgage banking supervisor at Starion Bank in Bismarck.

Adviser earns certification

Devin Melvie, a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck, has earned the Certified Financial Planner certification.