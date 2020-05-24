Businesspeople - May 24, 2020

Horticulture agent hired
Kelsey Deckert, has been hired as the horticulture agent for Burleigh and Morton County by the North Dakota State University Extension Office. She started her duties on May 1.
Deckert has served as the 4-H youth development extension agent in Burleigh County since October 2019. She worked as the agriculture education teacher in Wing from January 2017 through June 2019 and has done stints in the Burleigh County Extension office each summer since 2013, either as a summer intern or Extension program assistant.
Walker joins DCN
Troy Walker has been hired as director of sales and marketing by the Dakota Carrier Network in its Bismarck office.
Walker has more than 27 years of experience in information technology. A Mandan native, Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from NDSU and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Delivering Information Services program.
Bank of North Dakota hires
Lacie Geiger joined the Bank of North Dakota as a bank operations specialist in operations. Geiger comes to BND from Missouri River Correction Center where she was a correctional officer. She has a bachelor’s in criminal justice, client services and corrections from Rasmussen College.
Brenna Jessen joined BND as an administrative assistant in the technology and operations service area. Jessen comes to BND from Investcore, Inc. where she was a receptionist. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Grand Canyon University.
Alexis Klein joined BND as a loan servicing associate. Klein comes to BND from North American Coal where she was a senior lease payment technician. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Mary.
Bank of North Dakota promotions
Cynthia Lund was promoted to collections officer III in special assets. Lund has been with BND since 1982.
Kim Swenson was promoted to credit analysis manager. Swenson began her career at BND in 2015 as an auditor and most recently worked as a credit underwriter.
Lisa Harmon was promoted to credit underwriter III. Harmon has been with BND since 2016.
AE2S welcomes Blewett
William Blewett has joined Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. as a civil engineering intern. Blewett studies civil engineering at the University of Mary and this is his second summer internship with AE2S.
Railway Credit Union elects officers
Douglas Erhart and James Jensen were elected to three-year director positions and James Engelhardt was elected to a to a three-year term for the credit committee position at the Railway Credit Union of Mandan 2020 annual meeting held in a mail and e-format.
Douglas Erhart, chairman of the board; Addison Fry, vice-chairman; and James Jensen, secretary-treasurer, were reelected to the board of directors at the credit union's reorganization meeting held May 12.
Loren Wetch, Terry Bragg, Ellen Forderer and Todd Van Orman were appointed to one-year terms on RCU’s Supervisory Committee at the May 12 meeting.
Rob Palmer, Alphonse Fleck, Clete Burbach, and Dreux Kautzman were also appointed to one-year terms on RCU’s Advisory Council at the May 12 meeting.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Amy Asche, Darcy Fettig and Tori Mathern have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors for the month of April based on their total closed sales.
