Businesspeople - May 24, 2020

Horticulture agent hired

Kelsey Deckert, has been hired as the horticulture agent for Burleigh and Morton County by the North Dakota State University Extension Office. She started her duties on May 1.

Deckert has served as the 4-H youth development extension agent in Burleigh County since October 2019. She worked as the agriculture education teacher in Wing from January 2017 through June 2019 and has done stints in the Burleigh County Extension office each summer since 2013, either as a summer intern or Extension program assistant.

Walker joins DCN

Troy Walker has been hired as director of sales and marketing by the Dakota Carrier Network in its Bismarck office.

Walker has more than 27 years of experience in information technology. A Mandan native, Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from NDSU and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Delivering Information Services program.

Bank of North Dakota hires