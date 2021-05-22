Businesspeople - May 22, 2021

Bosch joins Odney

Crystal Bosch has joined Odney as a digital media strategist. Bosch is a seasoned media buyer, with more than a decade of agency experience. She is Google AdWords certified.

Clearwater welcomes Vangsness

Sam Vangsness has been hired as an assistant account executive by Clearwater Communications.

Vangsness graduated from Dickinson State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture studies with a business/marketing option. Prior to joining Clearwater, Vangsness was as a farm and ranch reporter for KFGO and a program technician for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

Apex hires Bowley

Mike Bowley has joined Apex Engineering Group as a survey technician in Bismarck. Before joining Apex, he was a civil structural designer at WorleyParsons. Bowley holds a drafting and design degree and has experience in both engineering and construction.

Edgewood Healthcare promotes Weidler