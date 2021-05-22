Businesspeople - May 22, 2021

Bosch joins Odney
Crystal Bosch has joined Odney as a digital media strategist. Bosch is a seasoned media buyer, with more than a decade of agency experience. She is Google AdWords certified.
Clearwater welcomes Vangsness
Sam Vangsness has been hired as an assistant account executive by Clearwater Communications.
Vangsness graduated from Dickinson State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture studies with a business/marketing option. Prior to joining Clearwater, Vangsness was as a farm and ranch reporter for KFGO and a program technician for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
Apex hires Bowley
Mike Bowley has joined Apex Engineering Group as a survey technician in Bismarck. Before joining Apex, he was a civil structural designer at WorleyParsons. Bowley holds a drafting and design degree and has experience in both engineering and construction.
Edgewood Healthcare promotes Weidler
Brendan Weidler has been promoted to the chief nursing officer of senior living by Edgewood Healthcare. Weidler started with Edgewood in 2017 as an administrator of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy in Minot. Most recently, he has served as the regional vice president.
Weidler earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Minot State University.
Miller, Dengel achieve
Faye Miller, volunteer at Capital Credit Union in Bismarck, was named Volunteer of the Year by the Dakota Credit Union Association. This award goes to one volunteer that has contributed time, effort, and talent to the development of the credit union movement in their state.
Travis Dengel, assistant vice president of consumer lending at Railway Credit Union in Mandan, received the Emerging Leader of the Year Award from the Dakota Credit Union Association. This award recognizes one credit union employee from North Dakota or South Dakota that has executed the credit union mission and guided the mission in new directions.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Tori Mathern, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Darcy Fettig, Brenda Foster, Heidi Stein, Justin Sackman, Judy Maslowski, Phyllis Rittenbach and Greg Gerhart have been named Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for April.
