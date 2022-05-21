Businesspeople - May 21, 2022

Brickhouse joins Basin Electric

Todd Brickhouse will join the Basin Electric Power Cooperative as its senior vice president and chief financial officer effective June 10. Steve Johnson, current CFO, will retire in June after more than 40 years of service to Basin Electric.

Brickhouse graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business. Prior to accepting this position, he spent 21 years at Old Dominion Electric Cooperative in Glen Allen, Virginia, serving as vice president-treasurer since 2010.

Prior to working with electric cooperatives, Brickhouse was employed in the financial services industry and held positions in the areas of securities trading, investment management and investment banking.

Interstate Engineering hire

Carmen Knoll has been hired as a CADD technician by Interstate Engineering.

She has 15 years of relevant experience and holds an associate degree in estimating and architectural drafting from North Dakota State College of Science and an associate degree in engineering technology from Bismarck State College.

CHI St. Alexius names VP operational finance

James L. Smith, CPA, has been named vice president of operational finance by CHI St. Alexius Health.

He previously served as vice president of finance at Palomar Health in San Diego, California. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley and gained his professional public accounting experience with the Northern California Healthcare Practice Group in Ernst & Young’s San Francisco office.

Bismarck Aero Center adds, promotes staff

Dan Folden has been hired as a flightline technician 1. Prior to joining the FBO team, Folden worked on his family farm in Sawyer. He has since worked with a local lumber company as a warehouse employee and delivery driver and also spent some time working in the oilfield and gaining experience in construction, electrical work, landscaping and concrete work.

Drew Meissner has been promoted to the lead flightline technician position. Meissner has been with Bismarck Aero Center for nearly two years and in the aviation industry for four years. He recently completed the Dale Carnegie leadership training course.

DakCU recognizes two

Stephanie Heim, member engagement officer at Railway Credit Union in Bismarck, and Jerry Suko, volunteer at Railway Credit Union in Mandan, have been recognized as the Emerging Leader of the Year and Volunteer of the Year by the Dakota Credit Union Association.

Schafer on DakCU board

Darla Schafer, Flasher, has been elected to the Dakota Credit Union Association Board of Directors – ND Division C. Before becoming the manager of Flasher Community Credit Union, she served on the credit union’s board of directors. She holds an associate degree in electronic technology from Bismarck State College and an associate degree in theology from Yankton College. Schafer is a longtime member of the Dakota Credit Union Foundation Board and has been a member of the North Dakota Government Advisory Committee for more than 10 years.

