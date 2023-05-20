BPS hires assistant principal

Bismarck Public Schools has hired Mark Lardy as an assistant principal for Bismarck High School, starting 2023-24.

Lardy began his educational career in Oakes as a math teacher and head wrestling coach. He joined Bismarck Public Schools in 2002, teaching math, coaching, and serving as activities director at Wachter Middle School. He has worked at Bismarck High School for the past 10 years, first as a math teacher, and most recently as dean of students. He has been the co-head wrestling coach at BHS since 2017.

Sanford Health adds neonatologist

Dr. Stacy Kern has joined Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Kern received her medical degree from University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and did residency work at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She also completed a fellowship in neonatology from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and holds certification from the American Board of Pediatrics in neo-natal-perinatal medicine and pediatrics.

Agency names executive creative director

Jon Carroll has joined Odney as a executive creative director. Carroll has over two decades of experience in creative management. He will manage the creative team at Odney.

Carroll has been honored with 200 ADDY Awards, a 2016 National ADDY, Telly Awards, MarCom Awards, MM&M Golds, Print Design Annual and is a Radio Mercury finalist, DxMA Golds and a New York Film Festival finalist.

One joins Convention & Visitors Bureau

Marcus Christianson has joined the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau as a sales account manager, bringing a background in the service and hospitality industry.

He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and his primary market segments include education, agriculture, medical, corporate, ethnic and family and class reunions.

ND DOCR promotes Charvat

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has promoted Joseph Charvat to deputy director of facility inspections.

A 1993 graduate of Mandan High School, Charvat earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Minot State University. He began his career with the DOCR in 1998 as a correctional officer and most recently served as the North Dakota State Penitentiary chief of security.

Capital Credit Union promotions

Capital Credit Union has added cash management staff within the credit union’s Business Department and promoted Kaitlyn Ohlhauser and Ashley Ryberg.

Ohlhauser will serve as cash management supervisor. She has been with Capital Credit Union since May 2016.

Ryberg has been promoted to cash management officer. She has been with Capital Credit Union since August 2021, most recently as a business services associate.

Davis selected for national commission

Lorraine Davis, founder and chief executive officer of Native Inc., has joined the Expanding First Response Commission launched by The Council of State Governments Justice Center. The commission will develop policy recommendations for community responder programs.

Snyder recognized

Kurt Snyder, executive director at Heartview Foundation, is the 2023 recipient of the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations’ Walt Odegaard Leadership Award.

The award is given to an individual who has strengthened North Dakota and its nonprofit sector through his or her long-term commitment to leadership, volunteerism and/or philanthropy.