Businesspeople - May 17, 2020

Lorenz joins MABU
Grayson Lorenz has joined Agency MABU as a senior web developer.
Lorenz has a broad background in programming languages. He is certified as an HDI support center analyst. His career experience includes three years as an analyst developer at Prominent Technology in Bismarck.
Roloff achieves
Kendra Roloff, of Pelican Health, has earned her doctorate of nursing practice from the University of North Dakota. Roloff defended her thesis on continence curriculum implementation into a family medicine residency and will participate in a virtual graduation ceremony Monday.
Monthly awards
David Beck, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for March.
Dave Berger, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of auto insurance sales for March.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for March.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of auto insurance sales for March. Schnell is the insurance agent for CCU Insurance Agency LLC, a partnership of Farmers Union Insurance and Capital Credit Union.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of supplemental insurance sales for March.
